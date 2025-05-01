Cowboys Tabbed as Landing Spot for Ex-1st-Round Potential ‘Star’

Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but the Cowboys failed to address what is arguably the roster’s biggest need during last month’s NFL draft–the lack of depth at wide receiver, where the team badly needs a running mate for star CeeDee Lamb.

Now, with the opportunity to pick the likes of Matthew Golden or Luther Burden, or to make a trade for George Pickens, diminished in the wake of the draft, the Cowboys have only a few options. They could hope that a No. 2 emerges from the group that includes Jonathan Mingo (who is essentially a draft pick, if you listen to owner Jerry Jones) and the ever-disappointing Jalen Tolbert, who has yet to have the breakout year we’ve long been promised.

Or, they could sign a veteran still on the market, like old friend Amari Cooper or former Charger Keenan Allen.

Or, they could revisit the trade market, with a big name like Tyreek Hill or, once again, Pickens on the table. But maybe there is a compromise–Quentin Johnston, the No. 21 pick by the Chargers from the 2023 NFL draft.

Quentin Johnston Has Major Potential

Johnston has been a disappointment to date for L.A. He caught 38 passes for 431 yards as a rookie, and came back in his second year to put up 711 yards on 55 catches. But the Chargers have used second-round picks in back-to-back years on receivers, indicating that they’re not all that satisfied with Johnston’s production.

At Bleacher Report, analyst Alex Kay has Johnston down as one of the four veterans who ought to be traded this offseason.

Kay wrote: “It may be time for the Bolts to recoup what little value they can still salvage and give Johnston a chance to turn things around elsewhere.

“Johnston has the size and athleticism to be a star but thus far has caught just 93 balls for 1,142 yards and 10 touchdowns across his first 32 career games. While those aren’t utterly terrible marks, they’re underwhelming for a No. 21 overall pick and don’t display how inconsistent the receiver has been.”

Cowboys Could Take a Big Swing at WR

Now, that might not be the ideal fit next to Lamb, a player who simply needs a reliable target on the opposite side. But if Johnston puts things together in Year 3, playing in Dallas, he could be a home run for whomever trades for him.

And Jones likes hunting for home runs. Little wonder that the Cowboys are the one team Kay singles out as a potential target.

“With teams like the Dallas Cowboys desperate for receivers right now, there’s a chance the Chargers could get at least a middle-round pick in exchange for his services,” he wrote. “Johnston is still just 23 years old, is on a cheap contract and had a 13-catch, 186-yard explosion during the regular season finale—displaying upside that could boost his value during trade talks.”