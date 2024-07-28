Cowboys Cut Former First-Round Pick Shortly After Signing

The Dallas Cowboys are releasing a former first-round draft pick days into training camp.

As reported by Jon Machota of The Athletic on Sunday, July 28, the Cowboys are releasing cornerback Gareon Conley. Conley had signed on June 18 shortly after the team’s minicamp after spending the spring playing with the DC Defenders of the United Football League.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Conley plans to retire.

“I’m told Gareon Conley has informed the Cowboys he intends to retire,” Archer said on Sunday, July 28.

The 29-year-old Conley was expected to compete for a roster spot and potentially provide depth at cornerback. However, Dallas will have to look elsewhere with Conley retiring.

Gareon Conley Hasn’t Played NFL Game Since 2019

Conley was originally a first-round draft pick of the Oakland Raiders back in 2017 after a noteworthy collegiate career with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He won a national championship as a redshirt freshman at Ohio State in 2014 and started during his final two seasons with the Buckeyes. He was named a Second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2016 after recording four interceptions.

However, he never parlayed that into being a consistent cornerback. After being limited to just two games during his rookie season due to a shin injury, Conley emerged as a full-time starter during his second season in 2018. He started 14 of his 15 appearances while posting a team-leading three interceptions along with 37 tackles.

After beginning the 2019 season as a starter with the Raiders, Conley was traded to the Houston Texans, where he started for the remainder of the season. After finishing the 2019 season having started 12 of his 14 appearances — with 50 tackles and an interception — he was placed on injured reserve for the entirety of the 2020 season.

Conley had not appeared in a professional football game until landing with the Defenders in 2024, posting two interceptions and 25 tackles.

During the course of his NFL career, Conley holds career totals of 94 tackles, four interceptions and 29 passes defended in 31 games and 26 starts.

Sam Williams Feared to Have Suffered Torn ACL: Report

It’s every team’s worst nightmare when one of their players goes down in the early days of training camp. On Sunday, it happened to the Cowboys.

Third-year defensive end Sam Williams went down due to a left knee injury during a block on a special teams drill. He was eventually carted off the field.

According to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Williams is feared to have a torn ACL, which would likely sideline him for the 2024 season.

“Defensive end Sam Williams is feared to have torn his ACL in practice, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported,” writes Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “Williams is awaiting results from an MRI to confirm, but it is likely that Williams is out for the 2024 season.”

Williams had been a key rotational pass rusher over his first two seasons, notching 8.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, 15 tackles for loss and 48 tackles. The 25-year-old had seen at least 27% of the defensive snaps in each of his first two seasons.

With Williams sidelined, the Cowboys will lean on second-round rookie Marshawn Kneeland for depth behind starters DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons.