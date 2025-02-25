Cowboys Reveal Fate Of $34 Million QB At NFL Scouting Combine

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback situation has remained tumultuously steady over the past decade since the somewhat seamless transition from Tony Romo to current franchise QB, Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys signed Prescott to a league record 4 year, $240 million deal last offseason – which he promptly followed up with below par performances before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury this past November.

This was Prescott’s third season out of the last five in which he has missed 5+ games, bringing the necessity of having a strong backup option firmly into the spotlight. And with the team tied to Prescott for at least the next two years, Dallas cannot simply go out and find a less injury prone QB1.

With current QB2, Cooper Rush, likely to depart in free agency, having demonstrated his ability as one of the premier backups in the NFL once again in 2024, there is a gap on the team’s depth chart at backup quarterback – one that, in theory, could be filled by former #3 overall pick, Trey Lance.

Lance, whom the Cowboys traded a fourth round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for, back in 2023, has had few opportunities presented to him in Dallas, having spent his entire tenure in Texas behind both Prescott and Rush on the depth chart.

Lance Likely Headed For The Exit Door In Dallas

Instead of taking this opportunity to re-sign Lance on the cheap as a high-ceiling backup, it seems that Cowboys’ ownership has seen enough of their QB3, per insider, David Moore, of the Dallas Morning News.

“We took a shot a Trey and wanted to do that”, EVP Stephen Jones told Moore at the combine on Monday, “we think the world of Trey.”

“But us having Dak signed up for the long-term, I think he’s probably going to be looking for something different.”

Jones then notes that he would also like to bring in a young QB to develop, although in an ideal world, they would love a reunion with Rush.

“You know how much we think of Cooper, we just don’t know what he’s going to cost. When we’re paying Dak what we’re paying him, unfortunately we do have to go cheap there.”

Cowboys Heading For A New Face At Backup Quarterback

It’s telling that Dallas is deliberately choosing to move off Lance; despite what would be a projected low price tag for his services; given their familiarity with him in the building.

It shows how little “we think the world of….” means in this day and age.

This year’s QB class is certainly not exactly one to behold at the top-end, but there are certain intriguing prospects to be found toward the middle/end of the draft.

National champion, Will Howard, will likely be available on day 3; with Alabama QB Jalen Milroe also potentially on the board come round 4.

It’s likely that, even if they plan drafting and developing a rookie at quarterback, the team will have to go out and find a cheap, but viable alternative to safeguard against yet another Prescott injury.

Expect to see names like Mason Rudolph and Drew Lock floated as potential QB2s for the Cowboys if Rush does indeed receive the big bucks from another franchise.