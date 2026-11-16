Former NFL Head Coach Called Cowboys “Worst Coached Defense” Ever

While the offense played well, the defense folded again against the Dallas Cowboys, as they lost to the San Francisco 49ers 46-40 in Week 10.

The 49ers put up 584 yards, including three touchdowns that went for over 60 yards. San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey went for 223 scrimmage yards, and quarterback Brock Purdy went for 389 yards and three touchdowns.

It was one of the toughest defensive performances from the Cowboys all season long. Missed tackles and explosive plays really hurt Dallas. That led to a bold statement that was said about them being the worst defense ever.

Ex-NFL Head Coach on Dallas Cowboys’ Defense

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan shared his thoughts on the Cowboys’ defense and their defensive coordinator, Christian Parker. Ryan slammed Dallas’ defensive unit as one of the worst he has ever seen.

“Christian Parker. Really? Like, to me, this is the worst coached defense I think I’ve ever seen, period. And I’m trying to be nice, whatever. What did I say Sunday countdown? I, I said, don’t do— if you do too much, if you’re multiple in this game, this is not the team to do that against.” “Number one, the guy has no feel for the game. He doesn’t know when to call things, when not to call things. So I gave him a solution. I said, now you’re going to play sting. One guy that we are going to make sure doesn’t beat us is Christian McCaffrey. I’m going to play a zone coverage. I’m going to always put— insert my safety always to wherever Christian McCaffrey goes. He goes to the right, here comes this safety. He comes this way, here comes this safety. Why? You can play the— you can’t cover this guy one-on-one. Well, I think that was pretty apparent. All right? So I’m gonna be good there. I’m gonna be good at stopping the run, ’cause I’m gonna have guys down in that box where the heat is. But no. And I beg Mike Pettine. Like, Pettine, do it. I’m picking Dallas. I’m telling you what to do as a guy that’s actually stopped people all my life. All right? Forget this. And I’m so sick and tired of it. These players, they act like, well, the players aren’t any good. Well, they were pretty good when you got ’em. Yeah. Why the hell aren’t they good now? And you’ve got a safety that is— literally, when he came in the league, people thought he was dang Troy Polamalu or something. Caleb Downs. And he looks like he’s lost. So to me, absolute garbage. You know, you can’t fire them all yet, but you damn sure better. And to me, it’s the whole defensive staff. It’s just not Christian Parker, OK? Yeah. It’s not. It’s every one of those coaches on defense.”

The Cowboys are ranked dead last in yards allowed per game with 393.8. They are also last in run defense (154.1 yards allowed per game) and 30th in points allowed per game (28.2).

Cowboys in Big Trouble After Another Loss

Dallas is 4-6 this season and now in serious trouble in the NFC East. The Cowboys had a chance to catch up with the New York Giants after their loss to the Washington Commanders, but Dallas missed out.

Now they are in a spot where they need to turn things around on defense. Parker is on the verge of losing his job if things don’t get better.

With seven games left, time is running out for this Cowboys coaching staff. If they can’t get it going in Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans, changes could be on the horizon.