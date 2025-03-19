Hi, Subscriber

Cowboys Ripped After Cooper Kupp News Surfaces

  • 5 Shares
  • Updated
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys weren't interested in Cooper Kupp after hearing the price.
Getty Images
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys weren't interested in Cooper Kupp after hearing the price.

The Dallas Cowboys were interested in Cooper Kupp until they heard his asking price.

Kupp was on the radar for the Cowboys after he was released by the Los Angeles Rams. But the former Super Bowl MVP and All-Pro drew quite a bit of interest as a free agent, driving up his value. Kupp eventually landed on a three-year, $45 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Cowboys were not willing to go that high to land an elite No. 2 option behind CeeDee Lamb in Dallas, per Adam Schefter.

“Last Thursday, the Cowboys reached out about Cooper Kupp and they were interested,” Schefter said on his podcast. “Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, who I understand it, were on the phone with Cooper Kupp talking to him about the idea of coming to Dallas, and it was floated out there. And then the Cowboys heard the numbers, and they were at numbers that the Cowboys weren’t going to get to.”

Cowboys Reluctant to Splurge on Free Agent Deals

The Cowboys have faced ongoing criticism for their reluctance to spend big in free agency, and missing out on Kupp is just the latest example. Frustrated fans in Dallas made their disappointment loud and clear.

“So Dak and Lamb are trying to make this team better while Jerry and Stephen continue to be cheapskates! You can tell who wants to win and who doesn’t,” one fan said.

Another added: “That’s why the Cowboys will be fighting for last place in their division.”

However, other agreed with the move by the Cowboys, saying that $15 million per season is overpaying for Kupp, who will turn 32 in June.

“That deal was way too rich for Kupp at this point in his career. Another smart move by the Cowboys’ FO!” a fan said.

The Cowboys did add a wide receiver in free agency, inking Parris Campbell to a one-year deal. Campbell has 123 career catches for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns. Dallas also brought back receiver/return man KaVontae Turpin on a three-year, $18 million contract. Turpin was an All-Pro return man and added 420 yards receiving.

Cowboys Being ‘Selectivley Aggresive’ in Free Agency

After saying they were “all in” a year ago, the Cowboys have been honest with the approach to free agency this time around.

“We’re going to look at everything we can, we’re going to be selectively aggressive,” Cowboys co-owner Stephen Jones said. “There’s things in this league, you have certain amount of resources they allow you to have and we will look at that, but we’re going to try to improve our football team, not try, we’re going to improve our football team and we expect to have success next year.”

The Cowboys have some hefty contracts on the books, with Prescott and Lamb already locked in and Micah Parsons likely set for a massive extension this offseason. Dallas restructured the deals of Lamb and Prescott this offseason, freeing up $56.6 million in cap space.

Dallas has the No. 12 overall pick in the draft, which is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

J.R. DeGroote covers the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He graduated from Arizona State and has decades of experience in digital media with previous stops at SBNation and Bleacher Report. He has won multiple state, regional and national honors for sports reporting and photography. More about J.R. DeGroote

Read More
,

Dallas Cowboys Players

Jack Anderson's headshot J. Anderson
Bryan Anger's headshot B. Anger
Brandon Aubrey's headshot B. Aubrey
Luq Barcoo's headshot L. Barcoo
T.J. Bass's headshot T. Bass
Cooper Beebe's headshot C. Beebe
Markquese Bell's headshot M. Bell
DaRon Bland's headshot D. Bland
Andrew Booth's headshot A. Booth
Earl Bostick's headshot E. Bostick
Jalen Brooks's headshot J. Brooks
Earnest Brown's headshot E. Brown
Josh Butler's headshot J. Butler
Parris Campbell's headshot P. Campbell
Caelen Carson's headshot C. Carson
Damone Clark's headshot D. Clark
Jalen Cropper's headshot J. Cropper
Malik Davis's headshot M. Davis
Denzel Daxon's headshot D. Daxon
Trevon Diggs's headshot T. Diggs
Kaiir Elam's headshot K. Elam
Princeton Fant's headshot P. Fant
Jake Ferguson's headshot J. Ferguson
Ryan Flournoy's headshot R. Flournoy
Dante Fowler's headshot D. Fowler
C.J. Goodwin's headshot C. Goodwin
Will Grier's headshot W. Grier
Tyler Guyton's headshot T. Guyton
Kemon Hall's headshot K. Hall
Kelvin Harmon's headshot K. Harmon
Darius Harris's headshot D. Harris
Brock Hoffman's headshot B. Hoffman
Malik Hooker's headshot M. Hooker
Buddy Johnson's headshot B. Johnson
Robert Jones's headshot R. Jones
Marshawn Kneeland's headshot M. Kneeland
CeeDee Lamb's headshot C. Lamb
Marist Liufau's headshot M. Liufau
Hunter Luepke's headshot H. Luepke
Jonathan Mingo's headshot J. Mingo
Brock Mogensen's headshot B. Mogensen
Israel Mukuamu's headshot I. Mukuamu
Kenneth Murray's headshot K. Murray
Osa Odighizuwa's headshot O. Odighizuwa
DeMarvion Overshown's headshot D. Overshown
Micah Parsons's headshot M. Parsons
Dak Prescott's headshot D. Prescott
Troy Pride's headshot T. Pride
Asim Richards's headshot A. Richards
Justin Rogers's headshot J. Rogers
Jack Sanborn's headshot J. Sanborn
Miles Sanders's headshot M. Sanders
Luke Schoonmaker's headshot L. Schoonmaker
Dakoda Shepley's headshot D. Shepley
Trent Sieg's headshot T. Sieg
Mazi Smith's headshot M. Smith
Tyler Smith's headshot T. Smith
Brevyn Spann-Ford's headshot B. Spann-Ford
Terence Steele's headshot T. Steele
John Stephens's headshot J. Stephens
Nathan Thomas's headshot N. Thomas
Juanyeh Thomas's headshot J. Thomas
Solomon Thomas's headshot S. Thomas
Jalen Tolbert's headshot J. Tolbert
Payton Turner's headshot P. Turner
KaVontae Turpin's headshot K. Turpin
Deuce Vaughn's headshot D. Vaughn
Luiji Vilain's headshot L. Vilain
Matt Waletzko's headshot M. Waletzko
Tyrus Wheat's headshot T. Wheat
Seth Williams's headshot S. Williams
Sam Williams's headshot S. Williams
Javonte Williams's headshot J. Williams
Donovan Wilson's headshot D. Wilson

Comments

Cowboys Ripped After Cooper Kupp News Surfaces

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x