NFC Rival Called Top Free-Agent Destination for Cowboys CB Joey Porter Jr.

The Washington Commanders are on the brink of another lost season at 2-5-1 and winless on the road headed into Thursday night’s NFC East Division game against the first-place New York Giants.
Unfortunately for the Commanders, that means it’s time to look to the future, and Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox has them projected as a top destination for a player who will be one of the hottest commodities in the 2027 free-agent cycle — Dallas Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr.
Porter has a whopping valuation on the open market — a 4-year, $110 million contract. The Cowboys acquired him in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 1.
“Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. could have earned a new contract with the Steelers this past offseason, but he never seemed happy with Pittsburgh’s offer,” Sobleski wrote. “He missed the beginning of the season while dealing with a back injury and was eventually traded to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick. Porter may fall a bit short of that mark on the open market. He’s shown flashes in Dallas, but he hasn’t turned the Cowboys’ defense into a playoff-caliber unit. He’s also currently battling an ankle injury. That said, Porter should still be the top cornerback on the market if Dallas doesn’t lock him up first. He’s a terrific cover corner who is just a notch below the elite tier—he allowed an opposing passer rating of only 57.1 last season—and he’ll only turn 27 in July.”
Cowboys Have Tough Financial Decisions Ahead
According to Spotrac, the Cowboys have a projected $14.7 million in salary cap space for 2027 — a number that will obviously fluctuate wildly between now and the start of the 2027 free-agent cycle.
The biggest decision — and the one the Cowboys must make before they can do anything else — is whether to bring back NFL All-Pro wide receiver George Pickens, who is playing on a 1-year, $27.2 million franchise tag in 2026.
Pickens has a projected market value of a 4-year, $132.5 million contract. With the Cowboys already paying wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on a 4-year, $136 million contract signed before the 2024 season, paying that much at one position doesn’t seem totally smart.
Cowboys Made Quick Decision on Porter Extension
Shortly after trading for Porter, the Cowboys made it clear they weren’t interested in signing him to a contract extension right away.
“Sources: The Cowboys will not be immediately extending Joey Porter Jr. contract,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account. “Plan is to have him play and make an impact on a team that has Super Bowl aspirations in the NFC. Contract will take care of itself from there. JPJ gets a fresh, new start.”
Porter Jr., a 2023 2nd-round pick (No. 32 overall), is in the final season of his 4-year, $9.86 million rookie contract.
NFC Rival Called Top Free-Agent Destination for Cowboys CB Joey Porter Jr.