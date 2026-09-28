Cowboys Hint at Roster Changes After Week 3 Loss

The Dallas Cowboys went into the devastating Week 3 loss to the Ravens on Sunday already down some bodies, with Malik Hooker and PJ Locke out at the safety spot, Cobie Durant out at cornerback and DeMarvion Overshown out at linebacker. Things got worse once the game got going, as another safety–this time star Jalen Thompson–went down, too, with a hamstring problem that figures to keep him out for a while.

With Caleb Downs playing almost exclusively at slot corner, by the time Sunday’s game ended, the Cowboys were down to just Markquese Bell and Alijah Clark at safety, the final two players on the depth chart. That’s unsustainable, even with some players returning soon–and the Cowboys are expected to look into making some roster changes in response.

Stephen Jones Indicates Cowboys Will Find a Safety

That’s according to the team’s EVP Stephen Jones, who appeared on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Monday and noted that the team will need to address the safety spot.

Hooker is coming back, but there are still only Bell and Clark on the roster with him.

Said Jones: ” “The safety position is tough, we have been hit there no question. We’ll see. The corner spot a little bit not to the same degree. … Hooker hopefully comes back this week, but it looks like we will miss JT for a couple of weeks along with Locke.

“That safety spot, we’ll definitely be looking seeing f there is a way to shore that up while those two, both of them are looking at four-plus weeks. Good news is that was a position of depth and we actually kept an extra one when we cut to 53. We kept six rather than five. We’re needing every last one of them now, because of the injuries.”