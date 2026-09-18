Cowboys Could Make Roster Move on Training Camp Star

Perhaps one reason the Dallas Cowboys were not as concerned about their depth at linebacker heading into the 2026 season as many felt they should be is that they were able to keep Justin Barron, a wide receiver-turned-linebacker from Syracuse, on the practice squad. Barron was signed by Dallas as an undrafted free agent after the 2025 NFL draft, and spent last year toggling between the practice squad and the 53-man roster.

He has done the same so far in 2026, getting cut by the team on roster cut-down day, but brought back to the team’s practice squad in the following days. Now, Barron could be in line to move back up and help the team replace injured DeMarvion Overshown.

Cowboys Will Need a Move to Replace DeMarvion Overshown

That’s the consensus from Cowboys beat reporters, at least. Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram wrote on Twitter/X that Barron’s call up could come in the next couple of days.

Curtis Robinson will be another option, but Barron seems to have the inside track.

He wrote on Twitter/X: “Justin Barron could be in line for a practice squad elevation this week in DeMarvion Overshown’s absence.”

In writing about the Cowboys’ lack of a true middle linebacker this week, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News included Barron as a possible replacement for Overshown.

And Cowboys podcaster Tom Downey pointed out that head coach Brian Schottenheimer mentioned Barron when talking about Overshown’s hamstring injury. He wrote: “Cowboys injury updates per Brian Schottenheimer: – Hoping for 2 weeks for Malik Hooker – Looking at 1-2 weeks for DeMarvion Overshown’s hamstring Also specifically called out Justin Barron, so expect him to be a call-up.

Justin Barron Played Well in Training Camp

Barron was one of the Cowboys’ training camp stars, especially in the joint practices with the Rams last month, when he was said to have come away with three interceptions. Schottenheimer was very complimentary of him at that time, and the team has been looking to get him back onto the active roster. Overshown’s injury will give that opportunity.

“Really good work,” Schottenheimer said last month. “Chippy at times between two very competitive football teams. Love the work, we’ll go back and see the film. I know Justin Barron had a great day. Overall, I was very pleased with the work.”