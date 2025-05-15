Cowboys Fans Get Disappointing News Concerning Future Additions To Glaring Need

The Dallas Cowboys were once the foremost leaders in paying running backs, giving Ezekiel Elliot a 6 year, $90 million two years prior to the conclusion of his rookie deal – something that has been almost fully phased out of the league.

Nowadays, after getting lukewarm returns on their Zeke investment, and finding Pro Bowl back, Tony Pollard, in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Jerry Jones and co. have done a 180 on their strategy at the position.

Done are the days of drafting running backs early and paying them often. In fact, Dallas has not drafted a back within the first three rounds of the draft since 2016 – the only franchise to have not done so in that time period.

But after a dismal rushing performance in 2024 that was compounded by the team losing their best – and really only threat on the ground – Rico Dowdle, to the Carolina Panthers, fans have been crying out for some rhyme or reason as to why Dallas refuses to invest properly at the position.

And it seems that Dan Graziana may have some information, per his piece for ESPN on Tuesday in which he outlines the Cowboys’ thought process regarding running backs this past offseason.

“The answer to the question really has to do with Dallas’ current position on running back value relative to other positions on the roster.” Graziano writes, “The Cowboys are paying Dak Prescott more than any other quarterback in the NFL. CeeDee Lamb makes more than all but two other wide receivers. And Dallas is probably about to pay edge rusher Micah Parsons more than any other defensive player. The front office has to find ways to cut salary cap costs.”

“Over the past couple of years, the Cowboys have made it clear that they intend to find bargains at running back. Dowdle’s journey from the middle of the depth chart to a 1,079-yard rushing season in 2024 supports their idea that they can find production at RB without spending big. [Javonte] Williams got one year and $3 million, while [Miles] Sanders got one year and $1.34 million. Sanders was a Pro Bowler who rushed for 1,269 yards with the Eagles in 2022, while Williams was an explosive tackle-breaker before tearing an ACL in October of that 2022 season. Williams is also still only 25 years old.”

The Cowboys’ Cap Situation Leaves Them Preferring To Spend Money Elsewhere

As Graziano notes, given their tough cap situation, which will likely have them paying all three of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons top-of-the-market salaries, the team have to punt on running backs.

Thus, as is also pointed out by Graziano, the likelihood of the team acquiring another big name like All-Pro, Nick Chubb, or JK Dobbins, is fairly remote.

And, in fairness, that is the position group to do so with. With the additions of the cheap Williams coming off an injury, and the once-high end Sanders, there is certainly a shot that one of them could find their way back to quality production.

Plus, with Jaydon Blue, whom the Cowboys took in the fifth round of this year’s draft, it feels like Dallas have a few options open at the position.

Yet, regardless of the additions, you can’t stop thinking about why Dallas refuses even to high draft capital for a back; taking linebacker, Marist Liufau in the 2024 draft when MarShawn Lloyd, who many believed was arguable the top running back in the whole class, was sitting there late in the third round.