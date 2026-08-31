Ex-Cowboys RB Named NFL’s Best ‘Bargain’ Free Agent

Just 1 year into his NFL career, former Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue got a swift reality check when he was released on Sunday ahead of 53-man roster cuts.

Blue now gets to experience something every American has at 1 point or another — unemployment — although his speed and talent mean that probably won’t last too long.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox called Blue the NFL’s best “bargain” free agent running back following the disappointment of getting cut, with the top teams who might be in the market as the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks.

“Jaydon Blue, who was released by the Dallas Cowboys, doesn’t have much of an NFL resume,” Knox wrote on August 31. “What he does have is a lot of untapped potential. While Blue appeared in only five games as a rookie, he recorded 1,098 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per carry at Texas in 2024.”

The problem with Blue has never been talent, which any team will have to take into account.

Blue Called Out for ‘Maturity and Trust’ Issues

While most average citizens can’t comprehend not taking advantage of an opportunity like playing in the NFL, it was a continual issue for Blue, who ran the 40-yard dash in a blazing 4.38 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Last July, Blue, a 2025 5th-round pick, was being talked about as a possible starter in the NFL’s most high-octane offenses.

By October, Blue was an afterthought, or worse, a joke to those in and around the franchise, thanks to his own actions, and he only played in 5 games as a rookie with just 138 rushing yards and 1 touchdown.

ESPN’s Todd Archer put Blue on his list of Cowboys with the most to prove ahead of OTAs.

“His rookie season was essentially a wash because he was inactive for 12 games,” Archer wrote on Thursday. “There were questions of maturity and trust for last year’s fifth-round pick, which is why Malik Davis got more work later in the season. Blue played only 78 snaps; 33 came in the finale versus the New York Giants. He finished the season with 129 yards on 38 carries, a touchdown, and one reception for 5 yards. The Cowboys re-signed Javonte Williams to lead the backfield, but the No. 2 running back spot is open with Blue, Davis, and Phil Mafah competing for time. Blue has the speed to be a playmaker. Many coaches believe players make their biggest jump between their rookie and second seasons. The Cowboys hope that’s the case for Blue.”

Jaydon Blue’s ‘Questionable Decision’ on LV Cleats

Blue and eventual 1,200-yard rusher Javonte Williams were splitting 1st team reps deep into training camp before ankle injuries sidelined Blue, who seemed to be his own worst enemy when it came to getting back into the lineup.

That was made obvious in October, when Blue decided to practice in specially-made Nike/Louis Vuitton cleats that gave him blisters and forced him out of practice.

“Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue debuted new Louis Vuitton-Nike cleats at practice on Thursday, and HC Brian Schottenheimer laughed in saying that it was a ‘questionable decision.’ ” The Fort Worth Star Telegram’s Nick Harris wrote on his official X account on October 3. “Blue changed out of his shoes, and the blisters got better.”