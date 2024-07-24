Cowboys Projected to Cut Playmaker Draft Pick Before 2024 Season

Entering the 2024 NFL draft, one thing that had observers curious about the Cowboys was the extent to which they would add skill-position players. There was a clear need for a running back with the departure of star Tony Pollard, and with the failure of the team to add any sensible replacement in free agency.

But there was also some buzz around potential wide receivers, in a draft that was loaded with options and on a team whose depth at the position had come into serious questions. The Cowboys, though, plowed through the entirety of the draft without adding a back at all, and did not take a flier on a receiver until the sixth round, when Southeast Missouri star Ryan Flournoy was tabbed by Dallas.

Flournoy is a 6-foot-1, 200-pounds 24-year-old who was considered one of the top FCS prospects in last year’s draft. But though he has speed and promise, Flournoy might struggled to make the final 53-man roster—in fact, in ESPN’s initial pre-camp projection, Flournoy is pegged as a cut.

Cowboys Roster Projection Keeps 5 WRs

The projection from ESPN starts with the two obvious top players on the Cowboys receiver depth chart, expected holdout star CeeDee Lamb and veteran No. 2 Brandin Cooks. But after those two, the competition should be fairly open.

Here’s how Cowboys beat writer Todd Archer projects the receiver room:

“WIDE RECEIVERS (5): CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin, Jalen Brooks

“There are questions beyond Lamb and Cooks, but the Cowboys believe Tolbert is more than ready to be their No. 3, while Brooks will have a chance to win that job. Turpin has produced when called upon, and his versatility will be a bonus. Plus, the new kickoff rule could make Turpin an even more dangerous returner.”

Underachieving third-year player Tolbert will get the first crack at the team’s No. 3 spot, with Brooks in the mix, too. If the Cowboys do not carry six receivers, then Turpin is likely the final entry, with Flournoy on the outs. It is possible, though, that the Cowboys make a cut elsewhere—will they carry three quarterbacks? Ten offensive linemen?—that would leave a spot open for Flournoy.

That will be determined by how he looks in training camp, of course, but it actually might be in Dallas’ best interest for him to not made too much of an impression. If Flournoy does not create a splash in camp, he could be stored on the practice squad and brought along slowly.

But if he generates some buzz and the Cowboys still try to send him to the practice squad, there’s a chance another team could poach him onto their 53-man roster.

Ryan Flournoy Loaded With Raw Ability

Flournoy has good measurables and starred at a small school, earning back-to-back first-team All-Big South/Ohio Valley Conference honors. He ran a 4.44 40-yard dash, and is a potentially freakish athlete with enticing raw ability.

That makes the Cowboys want to keep and develop him, but for a team hoping to remain in contention with win-now players, there might not be room.

SI.com’s predraft scouting report on Flournoy focused on his skills, but noted that he needs work on his routes.

“Ryan Flournoy possesses the ideal size and athleticism for an outside receiver role,” the site wrote. “His very good linear speed and acceleration allow him to constantly threaten defenses, while his reliable hands and ability to extend for catches make him a valuable target in contested situations. Flournoy’s effectiveness post-catch, characterized by his strength in breaking tackles and gaining yardage, further showcases his potential at the next level.



“However, Flournoy’s route-running is an area ripe for development.”