Cowboys Urged to Make Big Contract Move on ‘High-Upside’ Playmaker

The Dallas Cowboys will enter the 2026 season as a much stronger team than they were in 2025 in several areas, but one thing has remained consistent: They have arguably the best wide-receiver room in the NFL, anchored by dual WR1 stars CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, with Ryan Flournoy perhaps the best No. 3 option in the game. The analysis site Pro Football Focus ranked the Cowboys’ pass-catchers No. 2 in the NFL, behind the Lions, but that included running backs and tight ends. When it comes to strictly receivers, no one is better than the Cowboys.

The Cowboys probably can’t keep the group together, as has been discussed repeatedly this week, with team COO Stephen Jones saying directly that it’s almost impossible to imagine Pickens and Lamb both remaining on the payroll going forward, with Lamb on a contract that pays him $34 million AAV, and Pickens heading into free agency after playing this year on the franchise tag.

That’s where the continued development of Flournoy, who is entering his third season after he was a sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft, could be crucial.

Ryan Flournoy Likely to Be Cowboys’ WR2

Essentially, the likelihood is that Flournoy will be the Cowboys’ No. 2 receiver when 2027 comes around. Lamb is likely to stick as the No. 1, though if Pickens badly outplays him this season, Dallas will need to weigh possibly keeping Pickens and trading away Lamb. No matter how that shakes out, Flournoy will be a key.

He went for 40 catches and 475 yards with four touchdowns last year, and showed his No. 2 capability when Lamb was injured. Flournoy had six catches for 114 yards in a Week 5 win over the Giants, and posted nine catches with 115 yards and a touchdown in a Week 14 loss to the Lions.

He would be headed to restricted free agency next winter, and the Cowboys could gamble on keeping him on the cheap–though other teams would be able to slide in with a big offer if he plays well this season.

Cowboys Should Consider ‘Paying Ryan Flournoy Now’

At Blogging the Boys, the Cowboys analysis site at SB Nation, the team is urged to keep Flournoy from getting to free agency with an early contract during the season. That way, if Flournoy has the expected breakout year, he will be locked in at a manageable number.

From the site: “Ryan Flournoy will be a restricted free agent in 2027. With what he showed in 2025 and what we’re all expecting him to show in 2026, the Cowboys should seriously consider paying Flournoy now instead of risking him on a tender and paying him a significant guaranteed salary. With the uncertainty surrounding George Pickens future in Dallas, locking up Ryan Flournoy long-term would be a great move to give the Cowboys a high-upside receiver in the room if Pickens is to leave.”

‘He Earned It the Right Way’

There is little chance that Flournoy is going anywhere–at least not if Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer has his way. Schottenheimer has been impressed by Flournoy’s work ethic as he has found ways to impress coaches in moving his way up the depth chart.

“He earned it the right way, he earned it through special teams. He earned it by doing the run blocking, doing the things in the run game — the dirty work, if you will,” Schottenheimer said. “Now he’s one of those guys — because he does everything right — Dak [Prescott] doesn’t hesitate when he looks at him. He just turns it loose. He gets to his spot.”