Cowboys Backers Should ‘Pump the Brakes’ on George Pickens Replacement

There’s little doubt, heading into the 2026 NFL season, where the Dallas Cowboys‘ roster strength lies. It’s in the playmakers, where not long ago, Dallas was pretty well devoid of talent behind CeeDee Lamb. The Cowboys did their best to prop up Brandin Cooks through injury-addled seasons, hoped that Michael Gallup‘s production would catch up to his raw ability and waited for something–anything–resembling consistency from Jalen Tolbert. In 2025, it all came together, not just George Pickens as a star caliber WR2 (and potential WR1) but also Ryan Flournoy seizing his opportunities as WR3.

Flournoy was easy to overlook as he edged his way up in the estimation of Cowboys coaches. After all, he was a 2024 sixth-rounder who had bounced through three colleges (Central Missouri State, Iowa Western, Southeastern Missouri State) before landing at The Star.

But Flournoy was big over the course of last year, finishing with 40 catches, 475 yards and four touchdowns on the year. He stepped up when Lamb was down with injuries at varying times, logging 114 in Week 5, and nine catches with 115 yards and a touchdown in the wild Week 14 loss to Detroit. He pitched in four other games with at least three catches and 30 yards, ideal numbers for your No. 3 option.

Cowboys Will See if Ryan Flournoy Progresses

There’s reason to think that the 26-year-old Flournoy can come back with the same level of production in 2026. Lamb and Pickens are still in place, as is quarterback Dak Prescott. The Cowboys figure to have more motion in their offense, and more opportunities to take advantage of those teams that focus on the two stars and leave Flournoy under-covered.

But there are limitations to Flournoy’s game, too. As the NFL.com scouting report noted on Flournoy: “The route running is undisciplined but can be sharpened with work.”

‘Pump the Brakes’ on Ryan Flournoy Replacing George Pickens

In two seasons now, Flournoy has sharpened his game. But the route discipline and difficulty beating his man with his first step remain an issue for Flournoy, and probably will linger. All that means, as Jon Machota of The Athletic wrote in his recent mailbag on the site, that those who speculate the Cowboys could get rid of Pickens and hand the WR2 role to Flournoy are getting way ahead of themselves.

Asked whether Flournoy’s 2025 numbers were sustainable, Machota responded, “I think Flournoy’s production is sustainable. I think he’s a good No. 3 option. And that’s what the Cowboys need him to be when they already have CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and KaVontae Turpin.

“Where I would say pump the brakes is when I hear some say the Cowboys don’t need to re-sign Pickens because Flournoy can take on a bigger role. I think the No. 3 role is perfect for him.”

Cowboys Could Have No Choice

Indeed, the possibility of Flournoy replacing Pickens has been a frequent topic of discussion among Cowboys backers who see Pickens preparing to play on the one-year franchise tag and project him leaving Dallas in free agency thereafter.

That would potentially move Flournoy up on the depth chart unless the Cowboys move to add a receiver in the draft in a post-Pickens move. Logically, bumping up Flournoy works. By the eye test, though, he still looks like a WR3.