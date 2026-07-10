Cowboys Called Out Over ‘Subpar’ $33 Million Free Agent

The Dallas Cowboys had the NFL’s worst pass defense in 2025 — a group that made sure no lead was safe for their prolific offense on the way to a 7-9-1 finish and missing the playoffs for the 2nd consecutive season.

The Cowboys made 2 huge investments in the secondary this offseason, using the No. 11 overall pick in the 1st round of the 2026 NFL draft on Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and dropping a 3-year, $33 million free-agent contract on safety Jalen Thompson.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton still can’t believe the Cowboys spent that much on Thompson, who he singled out as the “Biggest Bust” on the roster in 2026.

“The Dallas Cowboys revamped their secondary with several additions,” Moton wrote on July 10. “They signed Jalen Thompson to a three-year, $33 million contract, which is a bit rich for a safety with minimal ball production and subpar coverage metrics over the last two seasons. Thompson hasn’t recorded an interception since the 2023 campaign. Though he’s registered nine pass breakups in that time frame, the seven-year veteran also allowed passer ratings above 102. Thompson logged seven of his nine career interceptions in two seasons (2021 and 2023). He lacks playmaking consistency and could be a free-agent disappointment.”

Whatever Thompson turns out to be, it’s hard to see how he won’t be an improvement over what the Cowboys trotted out in 2025.

Cowboys Don’t Spend Big for Outside Free Agents

Before the 2026 free agency cycle started, Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells pointed out a pretty incredible statistic about the Cowboys and how they spend money in the offseason.

“One primary issue with looking at free agency is (Cowboys owner) Jerry Jones has been reluctant to really dive into that pool,” Wells wrote in January. “He hasn’t signed an external free agent to a contract worth more than $6 million since Gerald McCoy’s three-year, $18 million deal in March 2020. If the Cowboys are going to significantly address their defense, it will likely come through either the draft or a potential trade.”

Pro Football Focus singled out the deal for Thompson as 1 of their favorite NFL free-agent signings.

“Thompson was among the most consistent and most underrated safeties in the NFL while playing alongside Budda Baker in Arizona,” PFF’s Zolton Buday wrote. “The Washington State product has earned a PFF overall grade between 68.0 and 72.0 in five of his past six seasons. His 69.2 PFF coverage grade this past season ranked 26th among 93 safeties. Plus, he will be only 28 years old when the 2026 campaign kicks off.”

From Pac-12 Star to Massive Payday With Cowboys

Thompson, 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, was the only player selected in the 2019 NFL supplemental draft, with the Cardinals giving up a 5th round pick for his rights after he earned All-Pac-12 honors in 2017 but wasn’t allowed to play in 2018 after he tested positive for a banned over-the-counter supplement.

For the Cardinals, it turned out to be a pretty stout investment. Thompson started 13 games over his 1st 2 seasons and became a full-time starter for Arizona in 2021 — a job he never gave up.

He’s also cashed in with some pretty significant paychecks, racking up approximately $44.2 million in career earnings through the end of the 2025 season.

“The Cowboys made their first splash free-agent agreement since adding cornerback Brandon Carr on a five-year, $50 million deal in 2012,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote after Thompson signed with the Cowboys in March. “Thompson fills a major need in the secondary for the Cowboys. He has been a full-time starter the past five seasons with Arizona and has nine career interceptions. He can fill multiple roles for new coordinator Christian Parker and has familiarity on the coaching staff with new corners coach Ryan Smith.”