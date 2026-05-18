Cowboys Predicted to Cut $9 Million Safety After Drug Arrest

The Dallas Cowboys are in the process of shredding their roster after a miserable 2025 in which they finished dead last in the NFL in passing defense.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton believes 1 well-known member of that defense could find himself on the chopping block after an offseason drug arrest in Texas, putting safety Markquese Bell on his list of the NFL’s best players who could be cut this offseason.

“In 2025, Markquese Bell logged 41 tackles (one for loss), three pass breakups and an interception while on the field for 32 percent of the defensive snaps, but he may be fourth among safeties on the depth chart,” Moton wrote. “The 27-year-old is also facing felony and misdemeanor drug charges from an April arrest.”

Bell’s exit would represent a pretty swift decline after he went from making the roster as an undrafted free agent in 2022 to signing a 3-year, $9 million contract extension in March 2025.

It’s also pretty clear to point to his felony arrest for marijuana possession on April 11 as a major roadblock to his future with the Cowboys.

“The arresting officer smelled marijuana after Bell was pulled,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote. “A search of his vehicle uncovered less than 2 ounces of marijuana and a THC electronic cigarette before he was arrested and charged, according to police. He would be subject to penalty from the NFL under its personal conduct policy. The Cowboys are aware of the arrest and declined comment.”

Off-Field Problems Dating Back to College

Bell, 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, has been dealing with off-field issues dating to the start of his college career.

After starring at Bridgeton High School in Bridgeton, New Jersey, Bell was the No. 10-ranked Athlete in the Class of 2017 and committed to Maryland over Ohio State, Rutgers, and Virginia, but was suspended indefinitely right before the season started and left school before ever playing a game for the Terrapins.

“Markquese is no longer part of the team or the university,” Maryland head coach DJ Durkin said after Bell announced he was leaving on his Instagram stories. “I think Markquese is an outstanding young man, and I wish him nothing but the full best moving forward.”

One year later, Bell landed at Coffevyille Community College, where he played 1 season in 2018 before transferring to HBCU Florida A&M. In 3 seasons with the Rattlers, Bell was All-MEAC in 2019, followed by being named All-SWAC and FCS All-American as a senior in 2021.

Bell played 5 games in 2022, then played all 17 games in 2023 as he filled in at inside linebacker after an injury to DeMarvion Overshown, then moved back to his natural position of safety for the last 2 seasons, including suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 11 of the 2024 season.

Dallas Cowboys Rebooting Secondary in 2026

The Cowboys have rebooted their secondary, starting with the safety position this offseason.

Dallas started with a splash in free agency by signing safety Jalen Thompson away from the Arizona Cardinals on a 3-year, $33 million free-agent contract. That was followed by drafting Ohio state superstar safety Caleb Downs at No. 11 overall in the 2026 NFL draft, although Downs will almost certainly play nickelback as a rookie.

The Cowboys also re-did the deal for starting free safety Malik Hooker, who agreed to a 1-year, $5 million restructured contract for 2026.