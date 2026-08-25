Cowboys QB Faces Bad News Entering Saints Preseason Finale

The Dallas Cowboys enter the final week of the preseason in the hopes of beating the New Orleans Saints and finishing undrafted.

There is a ton of buzz around the team after two straight double-digit wins on the road. The Cowboys’ defense has allowed less than 14 points in each of those games, and the offense is starting to pick up steam.

Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III was a big reason for that, with his three touchdowns in the win over the Arizona Cardinals last week. That’s only bad news for Milton’s competition for the QB2 job with one preseason game to go.

Dallas Cowboys Have One QB Facing Tons of Pressure Against Saints

Blogging the Boys Cowboys reporter RJ Ochoa listed off three players who must improve after the Cardinals game. Ochoa named quarterback Sam Howell as one who needs to step up in a big way.

“Look, it was obviously Joe Milton’s night, and that sort of means by proxy it was not Sam Howell’s night. And it was never going to be something that Sam Howell could live up to after Joe Milton’s first half performance, but that he threw the interception just kind of confirmed everything that we were feeling as the game wore on.”

While Milton was lighting it up against Arizona, Howell struggled slightly more. He finished the game completing 7-of-10 passes for 65 yards and 1 interception with 1 sack. Howell also rushed for 7 yards on his only carry of the night.

Sam Howell Needs Massive Performance for Dallas Cowboys Versus Saints

When looking at the preseason overall for Howell, he hasn’t played too badly. He’s been efficient, and the offense has moved the ball down the field.

Unfortunately for him, he’s faced some disadvantages with Milton there. First, Milton has been in the offensive system for a year, so he’s comfortable with it. Second, when a quarterback scores three touchdowns in the first half, it’s hard to be the follow-up act to that.

Howell looks like he 100% deserves to be on the roster, but if he was hoping for the backup job, he won’t get it. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has not named the backup yet, as he keeps the job open. It seems pretty clear who should win the job, though.

A good performance for Howell against the Saints might mean more for what could happen down the line. If he has a great game and injuries happen at quarterback in the NFL, Dallas might get called to see if another team can get Howell. This is an important game for Howell, as he needs to step up and put up big numbers for his future.