Dallas Cowboys’ Season Forecast is a Mixed Bag

The NFL announced their 2025 season schedule last week, and the Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for those opponents and hoping to have a better season than 2024. While predictions aren’t always accurate, with the league schedule being freshly released, many NFL experts and insiders are predicting the season records for every team in the NFL.

For the Cowboys, the predictions are pretty much all over the place. So, it’s interesting to see what different analysts think of the team’s 2025 core and makeup.

A Decent Prediction for the Cowboys

In a May 14 feature in Fox Sports, a team of experts give their predictions for each NFL team’s record for the 2025 season. In the piece, they state, “While a lot is bound to change from mid-May to kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 4, our experts broke down every team’s schedule, predicting final records and offering insight and analysis.”

In the piece, Ralph Vacchiano gives the Cowboys 9-8 record. It could be worse, right?

In the piece, Vacchiano says the good news for the Cowboys is that “they get to face a lot of rebuilding teams on the road, with two games in New York (Giants and Jets) and games in Las Vegas and Carolina, so they should be able to fatten up their record there.” He adds, “It won’t be easy, but turning around their home fortunes is probably their key to getting back to the playoffs. They’ll also have to survive a four-week stretch in November/December against the Eagles, Chiefs, Lions and Vikings. At least three of those four (all but Week 14 at Detroit) are at home.”

Cowboys Get a Tough Prediction

In a May 14 piece for Bleacher Report, Moe Moton gives his win-loss predictions for every team in the NFL for 2025. In the piece, he states, “Before you argue against the new projected division winners and playoff teams, remember that at least four new clubs have made the postseason every year since the league added a 17th game in 2021.”

He adds, “These predictions aren’t a copy-and-paste job from the 2024 standings; they’re a full assessment of what’s to come after an offseason of coaching hirings and roster moves.”

For the Cowboys, it’s not really good. He predicts a 7-10 record for them in 2025.

In the piece, he notes that, “Dak Prescott‘s return from a hamstring injury boosts the Dallas Cowboys’ 2025 season outlook.” He adds that, “Though Prescott can post gaudy passing numbers with wideouts CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, he needs a complementary run game, and Dallas invested little in its running back room.”

Looking at the team’s defense, he notes, “the Cowboys will likely open the season without linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (ACL, MCL and PCL) and cornerback Tre’von Diggs (knee). Rookie third-round cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. is recovering from a torn ACL. Matt Eberflus is an established play-caller, but his unit could be short-handed on the back seven, leaving the Cowboys susceptible to passing attacks.”