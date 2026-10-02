Cowboys’ Underachieving Draft Pick Named Biggest Loser From Joey Porter Jr. Trade

The Dallas Cowboys are still beaming from the Joey Porter Jr. trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but some players might not be as thrilled about his arrival.

Dallas brought in Porter at the right time, after multiple injuries to their secondary, including Cobie Durant and Shavon Revel. Durant and Revel battled throughout training camp for the starting CB2 job, but it appears both will lose it.

That raises questions about the future of both corners, since they may not get as much playing time now. It certainly made them two of the biggest losers from the trade, with one emerging as the top one.

Dallas Cowboys Corner Named Biggest Loser From Joey Porter Jr. Trade

The Landry Hat’s Jerry Trotta named the biggest winners and losers from the Porter trade. Trotta named Revel as the only loser in the trade.

“There’s no sugarcoating it: this trade is bad news for Revel. As we just noted, Dallas’ best secondary combination (when healthy) does not include Revel, and Porter’s arrival pushes him further down the pecking order. Even if Parker elects to start Porter, Bland, and Downs at cornerback, Durant would be the top CB off the bench, not Revel. The 2025 third-round pick isn’t ready for an expanded role, which is frustrating to admit given how well he performed in training camp. But camp can only tell you so much. The play-calling is more vanilla, the stakes are nonexistent, and CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens aren’t going 110 percent on every rep. The regular season is an entirely different test. To make matters worse, he’s now in danger of missing Sunday’s game against the Texans with knee and ankle injuries.”

Revel has dealt with multiple injuries over the last couple of seasons, including an ACL injury in college that affected his rookie season. In total, he has played 10 games with Dallas after they drafted him in the third round of the 2025 draft, racking up 44 tackles, 4 pass deflections, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 fumble recovery.

What Does Shavon Revel’s Future Look Like With the Cowboys?

Revel won’t get nearly as much playing time, as he will now back up Porter and Durant before he can see the field. He might move over and back up DaRon Bland for now.

It’s a tough break for the second-year defender who had a nice training camp. The potential is there, but Dallas couldn’t pass up a chance to get a great shutdown coverage corner.

For the rest of the 2026 season, Revel can focus on developing and try again in 2027. He could be great, but more time to grow in this defense isn’t the worst thing for him.