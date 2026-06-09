Cowboys Starter Set to ‘Be Violent’ After NFL-Worst Season

The Dallas Cowboys had one of the worst defenses in the NFL last season and if you go by the plainest and starkest measure of a defense, points allowed, there’s no doubting it. The Cowboys were 32nd in points allowed at 511, and set that dubious record for the franchise at the same time. One of the keys to the Cowboys’ struggles was the secondary, where a rash of injuries and disappointment took hold among the team’s top names. But among them all, only one Cowboys defensive player from the 2025 season was rated worst in his position group. That was Shavon Revel.

According to Pro Football Focus, Revel was rated No. 112 out of 112 corners in the NFL in 2025.

Now, that ranking deserves context, of course. Revel was a third-round pick by the Cowboys despite coming off a torn ACL that had been surgically repaired. But Revel re-injured the ACL in training camp and he wound up needing more than three months before making his return, which did not come until Week 11 in November. By then, the Cowboys defense was a mess and Revel was playing as if his head were on a swivel.

Shavon Revel Ready to Move Forward for Cowboys

Now, the good news for the Cowboys: It appears that is behind Revel. Also in the good news bin is that new defensive coordinator Christian Parker arrives after four seasons as a defensive backs coach, with a reputation as something of a DB whisperer, having developed the likes of Patrick Surtain (No. 22 among NFL CBS, per PFF), Ja’Quan McMillian (No. 4), Cooper DeJean (No. 8 and Quinyon Mitchell (No. 6).

Revel said he is soaking up as much as he can from Parker so far in offseason workouts.

“Play your game. Don’t think too much, don’t overthink,” has been Parker’s advice, according to Revel. “At the end of the day, you’re going to have errors. You’re going to have time where you feel like you didn’t do right, but play fast. Play 110%. The biggest thing he focuses on is the intent. Be violent, run to the ball, how much do you want it? I feel like he really want it that bad, that’s what I get out of him…

“If you listen, I mean, he’s not wrong. He’s been in this position before. He sees it, he knows a lot. Just taking a lot from him. Give him all the credit back, and all the coaches. I feel like the whole coaching staff we just got this year, they’re hungry. They’re ready. They want to win, and that’s what I’m getting out of them.”

Shavon Revel: ‘Continue to Be Myself’

To be clear, it is going to take more than Parker, more than the scheme and more than last year’s seven games of experience to get Revel to reach his potential–and he is a third-round pick. No one should expect him to morph into DeJean or Mitchell.

Especially not Revel himself. Parker is trying to keep him focused on the man in the mirror.

“Continue to be myself, don’t compare yourself and play every play with the best of my ability,” Revel said. “Everybody knows, of course I want to win the Super Bowl, of course I want to beat everybody each and every week. But at the end of the day, take it day by day, approach each day with the intention to get better.”

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Cowboys Have CB Competition

Also of significance for Revel: The Cowboys improved their secondary this offseason. They added safeties Jalen Thompson and PJ Locke, and drafted Caleb Downs, who will get a lot of work as a slot corner. The Cowboys also signed Cobie Durant, who could beat out Revel for a starting job on the outside.

But he’s ready for that.

“I’m very confident in myself,” Revel said. “I feel like it’s a battle right now. We’ve got some great dudes that’re battling right now, and that’s pushing me to the edge. It’s my choice if I fall or I fight back against it. Everybody has a purpose, everybody wants to start, everybody wants to win. At the end of the day, you’ve got to fight. How I’m going to approach each day is everybody got to fight.”