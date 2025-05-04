Cowboys Get Good News on ‘Early Starter’ Rookie CB After NFL Draft Drop

According to NFL.com’s scouting report, new Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel was slated to be a first- or second-round pick in the 2025 draft. He is big for a corner, at 6-foot-2 with long arms and hands, and has what the league’s scout called, “top-end speed.” He had 12 passes broken up in 12 games as a junior at East Carolina, and blocked two kicks.

What he did not have coming into last month’s draft, though, was tape. Despite having a 6.34 grade from NFL.com, which projects to “eventually a plus starter,” Revel was deemed too risky a pick for most teams because he tore his ACL three games into his collegiate season. That was back in September, though, meaning he has nearly a full year to get back on the field.

According to Revel, at least, he’s just about ready to do that. He is running again, and is working up to making sharp cuts with confidence. He told the Cowboys’ website: “Right now I can pretty much do everything. Running straight line, cutting, haven’t gotten too much into that, just trying to take it day by day, trying to take it slow.”

Cowboys Team Doctor Did Surgery

Revel’s presence in the Cowboys’ defensive backfield certainly would be welcome. Star corner Trevon Diggs‘ future with the team is in question because he required a second surgery on his injured left knee in January, which will at least cause him to miss a good part camp, if not more.

DaRon Bland is on the opposite corner. Revel will replace the departed Jourdan Lewis behind both, but will be eyeing a starting job, if not this season, then likely next.

Even with the injury, it was a surprise that Revel was available for the Cowboys in Round 3. One reason the team shook off injury concerns about him was that the doctor who performed his ACL surgery, Dr. Dan Cooper, is also the Cowboys team doctor.

“He did an extraordinary job on my knee,” Revel said. “For me to be walking the week after my surgery should tell it all. All the connections that he had just helped me connect with other people and open up opportunities for me to help me know more about the facility and the Cowboys.”

Shavon Revel: ‘Job Ain’t Finished’

After a draft Day 1 in which the Cowboys took criticism for overshooting on guard Tyler Booker with the No. 12 pick, there is little doubt that they rebounded with a great Day 2, taking edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku and Revel. ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. dubbed both first-round quality picks.

But what matters now for Revel is not so much the past of the draft or his future with the Cowboys–it’s focusing on the present rehab that is in front of him.

“Job ain’t finished,” Revel said. “I still have to go out there and prove myself to the coaches. I’ve got to go out there and show them what I have. You can always talk, at the end of the day, you’ve got to prove to the coaches what you can do.”