As Babe Laufenberg pointed out, he came to the Dallas Cowboys at the same time as owner Jerry Jones, arriving as the backup quarterback way back in 1989 and kicking around the team for two seasons before coming back as a sports anchor and the team’s color analyst on television and radio broadcasts. He still calls game to this day, so he has seen quite a bit of Jones and how he operates. And in what has already been a bizarre week by any franchise’s standard, after defensive coordinator Christian Parker was not given public vows of support from either coach Brian Schottenheimer or Jones, Laufenberg said he feels Wednesday will be day of change for the 2026 version of this team.

Parker has been the fall guy for the utter failure of this team to improve defensively after there was a major effort to get things turned around in the offseason. The Cowboys defense struggled badly in both 2024 and 2025, but it was the focus of a rejuvenation in both the draft and during the March transaction cycle. But the 46-40 loss to the 49ers, featuring three massive plays of 66 yards or more by San Francisco, hammered home the fact that this defense has just not improved at all.

Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer Will Address Christian Parker Situation

Schottenheimer was asked twice if he has confidence in Parker, the 34-year-old prodigy who was very well-liked around the NFL and won the Cowboys job in January with both his interviews and his reputation, and declined to confirm that he does. Jones was asked on Tuesday if there would be changes when it comes to Parker, and he indicated there would be.

Laufenberg puts all that together and noted that the Cowboys pretty much need to do something, and need to do it now.

He said: “I have seen every move the owner has made. But, yeah, Christian Parker, I would be shocked if we show up tomorrow if we show up tomorrow and Brian Schottenheimer does not announce some change in the staff. I don’t know exactly what it will be, but there is no way they left him hanging out in the wind and then you are gonna come back tomorrow and say, ‘He’s still our coordinator, we still believe in him.’”

The Cowboys will practice this afternoon, and Schottenheimer will meet with the media before that.