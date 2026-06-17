Cowboys Bring Speed to Roster With 6-foot-3, 215-Pound Veteran Cornerback

The Dallas Cowboys have turned the UFL into their own personal farm system, signing 6-foot-3, 215-pound veteran NFL cornerback Ameer Speed after 1 season with the UFL’s Houston Gamblers.

“Ameer Speed is the third Gamblers player to sign an NFL contract this week, making his way to the Cowboys,” Pro Football Newsroom’s James Larsen wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Speaks volumes to the quality roster Kevin Sumlin & Co. put together in Houston this UFL season.”

Speed was a 6th-round pick (No. 214 overall) by the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL draft. He played 1 season for the Patriots, and the Cowboys will now be his 6th team in 4 seasons, following stints with the Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, and Houston Texans.

Speed joined the Gamblers halfway through the season and finished with 14 tackles and 5 pass breakups in just 5 games while making just 1 start.

Speed Won CFP National Championship in 2021

Speed, a Jacksonville, Florida, native, played 5 seasons at Georgia and won a College Football Playoff national championship in his final season in 2021, when he played in 13 games and started a career-high 3 games for the Bulldogs.

He entered the transfer portal and became a full-time starter for the 1st time at Michigan State in 2022, when he started 11 games with 62 tackles and 5 pass breakups.

“Speed’s tape and production don’t stand out,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “However, his rare size and speed, along with his potential to star on special teams, could give him a chance to find an NFL home.”