Cowboys Get Week 4 Silver Lining After Brutal Week 3 Injury Report

The Dallas Cowboys announced that they will have four players missing heading into Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Linebaker DeMarvion Overshown, safeties P.J. Locke and Malik Hooker, as well as cornerback Cobie Durant have all been ruled out of the bout this coming weekend in Brazil.

This amounts to Dallas missing three starters on defense, along with the team’s third choice safety and key primary backup in Locke. Going up against a Ravens offense that is headed up by former two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and ex-Offensive Player of the Year Derrick Henry, this is far from ideal.

Especially for a defense that finished in the bottom three in total defense in 2025, and currently ranks 29th out of 32 over the first two games of this season.

However, speaking on 1053 The Fan, EVP Stephen Jones shared that two of the four missing defenders, Overshown and Hooker – both of whom are starters – could return for the following game in Week 4 at the Houston Texans.

Cowboys Defensive Pair May Return For Week 4 V.s. Houston

“Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said on 1053thefan that they haven’t ruled out LB DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring) and safety Malik Hooker (forearm) for next week against the Texans.” The Athletic’s Jon Machota reported on Friday.

“It’s unlikely that CB Cobie Durant (hamstring) or safety P.J. Locke (foot) will be ready for Houston. None of them made the trip to Brazil”.

None of the four missing defenders practiced at all this week, nor did they even make the trip to Brazil, as Machota notes.

Overshown and Hooker Have a Chance to Play Next Week

But getting both Overshown – who has the green dot as the defensive signal caller at the heart of the defense – and the former first round pick Hooker back for an important intra-state game against the Texans will make a huge difference.

Neither have been cleared; and it does appear to even be a likely probability that the pair will play, but they both have a chance.

Hooker is recovering from a fractured forearm suffered against the Giants in the season opener early on, whilst Overshown is also coming back from a hamstring strain suffered later on in the same game. Both players missed Week 2’s win against the Washington Commanders.