Cowboys Make Announcement on Latest Brian Schottenheimer Move

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer

The Cowboys officially added new head coach Brian Schottenheimer on Monday, making him the 10th coach in the history of the franchise, with an introductory press conference at The Star. While there were questions aplenty about the hiring of Schottenheimer, the team’s offensive coordinator for the past two seasons under former coach Mike McCarthy, Monday was a chance for Schottenheimer to make his case not only to the players for the Cowboys, but also to the fans of the team.

With that in mind, Schottenheimer made his pitch on the Cowboys’ goals going forward.

“The objective and the main thing is we want to win the Super Bowl,” Schottenheimer said. “And my dad (Marty Schottenheimer) always talked about that. He said, ‘Well, why would you have any other goals? It should be about winning the Super Bowl and only one team does, but that doesn’t mean you don’t strive for that.’

“And I think one of the things about me taking over this prestigious position is we can hit the ground running pretty fast because I don’t need to learn the decision-makers. I don’t need to learn the quarterback. I don’t need to learn how things work. And so, I feel like we’re kind of ahead of the curve with some of these other teams that made changes.”

Cowboys Adding to Staff

To accomplish that, the next step for Schottenheimer is filling out his staff, after the Cowboys faced a talent drain in the wake of McCarthy’s departure. One of the mainstays of the staff, special teams coordinator John Fassel, departed earlier in the month to join the Titans.

Schottenheimer, though, is replacing Fassel with recently let go 49ers defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen, who had moved into that role in San Francisco last year but lost the job after the 49ers brought in Robert Saleh to be the new DC.

On Twitter/X, the Cowboys announced: “Welcome to Dallas, Coach Sorensen!”

Saleh, of course, had interviewed to be the head coach of the Cowboys before Schottenheimer was hired.

Nick Sorensen Has Ties To Brian Schottenheimer

The Cowboys have already hired former Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, who had been with the Cowboys as an assistant, as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Sorensen worked on special teams sporadically, first with the Seahawks until 2016 and again with the Jaguars for one year in 2021. His addition to the Cowboys staff has more to do with his ability to pitch in and help Schottenheimer than with his specific role.

Sorensen was with Schottenheimer in Jacksonville for that one season, when Schottenheimer was the passing game coordinator. They worked together, too, in Seattle from 2018-20.

 

Sean Deveney is a veteran sports reporter covering the NBA, NFL and MLB for Heavy.com. He has written for Heavy since 2019 and has more than two decades of experience covering the NBA, including 17 years as the lead NBA reporter for the Sporting News. Deveney is the author of 7 nonfiction books, including "Fun City," "Before Wrigley became Wrigley," and "Facing Michael Jordan." More about Sean Deveney

