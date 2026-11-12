Cowboys Newcomer Sounds off on ‘Dream’ Situation

Running back Kendre Miller never quite took off the way the New Orleans Saints had hoped he would when he was made a third-round pick out of TCU back in 2023. But the Dallas Cowboys had been eyeing him at the time, before he wound up in New Orleans, and now that Miller has been set free by New Orleans, and quickly scooped up by the Cowboys, maybe he will get a chance to shine behind starter Javonte Williams.

In four seasons in the NFL, Miller has dodged a serious inquiry into his actions. Miller has carried 184 times for 656 yards, but he slipped this season with New Orleans, as he averaged just 2.8 yards per carry. That’s well below the 3.6 yards he has averaged in his career. The Cowboys are familiar with Miller’s strengths and shortcomings, though, and seem to think he can get his game ironed out again.

Happy to Add Kendre MIller

Certainly Miller is looking forward to his Cowboys chance, with stars at left guard (Tyler Smith), center (Cooper Beebe) and Right guard (Tyler Booker) on hand.

As he said: “I’m a big believer that everything happens for a reason. I feel like God put that in my life mainly to make me grow as a person. Seeing what they’ve done in the running game and how they’ve ran the ball here and all the great lineman they got up front, that’s a running back’s dream. So I’m happy.””

Cowboys ‘Definitely’ Offer Chance

Miller has been a beneficiary of some links between the Cowboys and the Saints, the team that had been his employer for four seasons before he was let go. Among them is Saints head coach Kellen Moore, the former Cowboys assistant.

“There’s definitely similarities with the playbook,” he said. “I’m picking up on keywords that I had at the Saints, so it’s not too hard. It’s just little stuff here and there that I got to catch up on, but nothing too crazy.”