Cowboys Star Misses Week 8 Practice for Entirely Relatable Reason

Turns out that the mere fact of being an NFL star, even for the Dallas Cowboys, does not mean you get a reprieve from the daily grind of life. You’ll still have to sit in traffic. Your car keys will go missing sometimes. Every now and then, your toast will be burnt. Kicker Brandon Aubrey can relate.

Aubrey could very well be the best player on the Cowboys right now, at least relative to his position. Aubrey, who burst on the scene as a rookie last year with a Pro Bowl season in which he knocked through a league-high 36 field goals on 38 attempts and made 94.2% of his extra-point tries, has a Pro Football Focus rating of 94.9, which is the highest on the Cowboys.

He has attempted 19 field goals and made 17, including a 65-yarder that stands as the longest of the season in 2024. His PFF grade is the best in the NFL this season.

In a season in which everything seems to have gone sideways for the Cowboys, Aubrey remains straight as an arrow.

Cowboys’ Brandon Aubrey Hit With Jury Duty

And yet, on Wednesday, Aubrey was not at practice for the Cowboys. But have no fear: This was not a torn ACL or a high ankle sprain. Instead, Aubrey was missing practice–and will likely miss more–because he was called for jury duty.

As Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram wrote on Twitter/X: “BREAKING: Cowboys K Brandon Aubrey has been selected to be on a 12-person jury for a felony case in Tarrant County’s 297th District Court, a source tells @startelegram. There’s not a clear timetable for how long the case will last.”

Fortunately, there’s no court over the weekends, which means Aubrey will be free to perform his day job. It will be a night job this week, as the Cowboys play at 8:20 p.m. EST on Sunday in San Francisco.

It’s a good thing that Aubrey will be able to play because the Cowboys might well still be without two key players on Sunday. Star pass rusher Micah Parsons only did rehab work on Wednesday as he recovers from a high ankle sprain, and cornerback DaRon Bland, out with a stress fracture, did conditioning drills–neither was a full practice participant.