It was odd, really, that just after the Dallas Cowboys sat out the NFL trade deadline entirely, having made previous moves this season on cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and lineman Broderick Jones, the team decided to take the roster axe and make a cut to the secondary, one of the thinnest and most battered bunches on the roster. But in the wake of the deadline, the Cowboys made the announcement: They were waiving veteran Reddy Steward from the practice squad.

Steward had been a starter in two of the three Cowboys’ games he appeared in this season, as the team struggled to find consistency in the secondary amid a rash of injuries to a unit that had been thin on depth to begin with. He played 39 snaps in Week 4 against Houston and 45 snaps in Week 5 against the Buccaneers. The numbers, though, were ugly: Steward allowed 12 receptions in 13 times quarterbacks threw his way, and QBs registered a perfect quarterback rating of 158.3 when targeting Steward. Of the 12 catches he allowed, two went for touchdowns.

Cowboys Announce Reddy Steward Cut

Still, the Cowboys cut him last Tuesday. Steward had begun his career with the Bears in 2024, and appeared in one game. He was in training camp with the Vikings last season, and the Cowboys scooped him up after Minnesota let him go. now, Steward’s journeyman NFL life presses on, and there is a chance Steward goes to New York next.

Per Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys team site: “Former Cowboys DB Reddy Steward had a tryout with the New York Jets today, according to the NFL’s transactions wire.”

Steward did show flashes of talent with the Cowboys, but his inconsistency was highlighted by other teammates on the defense who were equally inconsistent. Perhaps in a slower-paced environment like that of the rebuilding Jets he will fit in better.