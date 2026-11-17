It came in a Dallas Cowboys victory, so the impact of the play was not quite so widespread as it ight have been in a loss, but still, the moment that starting linebacker DeMarvion Overshown scuttled onto the field, dressed in civilian clothes on Sunday afternoon back in Week 9 remains one of the embarrassing emblems of this woebegone season at The Star. Overshown was sitting out with a hamstring issue, but after the Cowboys forced a fumble against the Colts, Overshown ran onto the field to celebrate the play with his teammates–despite being in civilian clothes at the time. Overshown was whistled for a 15-yard penalty thereafter, and worse, suffered the scorn and anger of teammates and coaches for pulling such a notably boneheaded move.

Overshown’s hamstring was fit for the game on Sunday against the 49ers in Week 10. He’d been the starter in Week 8, and the presumption was that he would return to that role. But instead, Dee Winters started alongside Shemar James in the middle.

Cowboys, DeMarvion Overshown Should Get Stories Straight

In fact, not only was Overshown on the bench to start the game, he was on the bench for most of the rest of the action, too. Overshown played just five snaps on Sunday against the 49ers, in a 46-40 loss, and from the outside it certainly looked like he was being punished for his actions in Week 9.

But coach Brian Schottenheimer shot down that notion on Monday.

From Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News: “Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer said DeMarvion Overshown’s defensive snap count (5) was more about the play of Shemar James and Dee Winters recently and not a punishment from the penalty the week before. Schottenheimer also commended Overshown’s play on special teams.”

Now, that certainly makes sense, but it’s not exactly how Overshown explained it.

From Clarence Hill of DLLS Cowboys: “Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown told me his limited snaps against the 49ers were due to him coming off a hamstring injury and not punishment for running on the field against the Colts”