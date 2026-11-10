Cowboys Starter Makes Statement on NFL Trade Deadline Move

In the past few years, the Dallas Cowboys have been particularly busy at the NFL trade deadline. But this year, with the team at 4-5 and having already exhausted much of its capital in previous moves–they’ve acquired offensive lineman Broderick Jones and cornerback Joey Porter Jr., both in trades with the Steelers–the team is not likely to make anything happen before the 4 p.m. ET buzzer sounds. But veteran safety Malik Hooker, for one, will be ready to welcome in a new guy if it does.

Like most of his teammates, though, Hooker does not expect to see a move come down, and does not think that adding more to this roster is the answer. Indeed, the Cowboys do have talent, and perhaps the only spot they have not at least attempted to address over the course of the season has been pass rusher, which remains a weak spot, with the team losing Malachi Lawrence for a period because of injuries.

Cowboys ‘Capable of Winning’ With Current Roster

Speaking to Dallas Morning News reporter Calvin Watkins on Monday, after the Cowboys’ 27-23 win over the Colts on Sunday, Hooker said the players in the locker room just want to improve but think that can happen from within.

Said Hooker: “I think if anything. (Expletive). I mean, the guys that we got out there, I think we’re capable of winning with. So make a trade for something, a guy that’s going to come here, help us improve whatever we got going on now, cool. If we don’t, we don’t.”

Hooker’s sentiments reflected what Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said on Monday about the upcoming NFL trade deadline: “I am very comfortable with our team. The heart of these guys, the way they have shown they can perform. We have to show we can be more consistent in that performance.”

Quiet NFL Trade Deadline Likely in Dallas

The Cowboys’ pass rush does need improvement, though it should be stated that it’s not the worst in the league, according to Pro Football Focus–in fact, it’s only a bit below league average, ranked No. 19 in the NFL by the site. And we’ve seen interior lineman Quinnen Williams begin to surge over the last four weeks, giving the team hope that the middle of the line can start getting to the quarterback, or at least hurrying him.

The Cowboys have a first-rounder and a second-rounder available in the 2027 NFL draft, and two Day Three picks. Unless they are willing to part with those first two picks, and there is not much indication that they would, it’s unlikely the team could add anything that would improve the current roster, anyway.

Team owner Jerry Jones, who does not like to sit out an NFL trade deadline, said on the Cowboys’ pregame show on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Sunday when asked if he foresaw a trade: “No, but that doesn’t mean something could not happen. Actually, you almost have to say that if anything could be considered or working, you really don’t know until—if it is substantive, for sure—you don’t have any idea that it could happen until you have a meeting of the minds and it is done. But for now, I don’t see it.”