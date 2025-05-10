Mike Tomlin Breaks Silence on George Pickens Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers have publicly addressed their recent trade of wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, marking their first official statement on the move.

The Cowboys pulled off a blockbuster for Pickens earlier in the week. Dallas sent a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Steelers for Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick.

Steelers general Manager Omar Khan described the decision as a “fresh start,” and also clarified that Pickens did not ask for a trade.

“We just kind of talked about it, lots of serious conversation, honest conversations,” Khan said. “And we just felt that a fresh start for both sides was the right thing.

“We had some people inquire during the draft, nothing that really made sense. The Cowboys reached out earlier this week, and they proposed something for us to think about.”

Steelers veteran head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t add any further fuel to the fire when asked about Pickens’s departure.

“I’m not going to add any color to it other than what Omar told you guys yesterday,” Tomlin said on Saturday. “We thought it was best and timely for all parties involved. Really, I’m just focused on the opportunity that is this weekend for the rookies.”

Tomlin had a tumultuous relationship with Pickens. He told Pickens to “grow up” after he was flagged twice for unsportsmanlike conduct in a game.

New Cowboys WR George Pickens Not Dwelling on Past

Pickens, a second-round pick in 2022, has some significant upside for the Cowboys, who lacked a true No. 2 option alongside CeeDee Lamb. He amassed 174 receptions for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns across 48 games with the Steelers. Pickens’ standout season came in 2023, recording 63 catches for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns.

“Oh, it excites me a lot,” Pickens said of playing alongside Lamb. “In the game of football, we can work off each other. There’s no, ‘Oh, he gets the ball, I get the ball’ — we’re working off each other. That’s why I always come back to, you know, building a winning culture and that’s kind of what we’ve been talking about in Dallas.”

Pickens added that he has no hard feelings about being moved by the Steelers.

“I can’t really say that,” Pickens said. “I’m more of like a, be where I’m at right now, where my feet at, so can’t even really think about it in the past. I’m just glad to be a Cowboy.”

Cowboys WR George Pickens Entering Contract Year

The Cowboys should get a motivated Pickens during his first year in Dallas. The 24-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie deal and could cash in with a big year. But Pickens isn’t overly focused on his future.

“I’m worried about coming here and trying to help build a winning culture,” he said. “Me winning a championship at Georgia — I definitely know how to win.”

Pickens will also get some stability at quarterback, something that was lacking in Pittsburgh. Three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott will be back under center after missing time last year with a hamstring injury.

“[He’s a] very prolific QB, and smart, at that,” he said of Prescott. “I’m very glad to work with him.”

The Cowboys are seeking a turnaround after a 7-10 campaign and missing the postseason.