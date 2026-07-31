Stephen Jones Didn’t Hesitate on Cowboys’ Future Intentions

If there is one team in the NFL that has proven they are ready to do whatever it takes to get back to the Super Bowl this offseason, it’s the Dallas Cowboys.

When many questioned the Micah Parsons trade last year, it was clear that they were building for the future. They used that trade to take two first-round picks on defense and added several more on that side. It helped that they had the cap flexibility to make the moves needed.

Throughout the week at training camp, it’s been clear that the Cowboys want to get better. They made it even more clear on the airwaves.

Dallas Cowboys Deliver Definitive Message to NFL

While appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones spoke about the opening week of training camp. Jones also made it clear that they are open for business to add talent.

“We’re far from done. We’re always looking for ways to be better. Whether that opportunity presents itself, we’ll see. But we’re always looking to get better.” “We’re always looking. We’ve got several things that we’re considering right now, some of it trades, some of it signing guys, because a lot of these older players who still have treads on the tires can come in and help you. It may come in the form of a trade, it may come in the form of a veteran signing as you move into camp, because a lot of these veteran players a lot of times don’t like to go to the first part of training camp.”

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on @1053thefan: "We're always looking. We've got several things that we're considering right now, some of it trades, some of it signing guys, because a lot of these older players who still have treads on the tires can come in and help you. It may come in… https://t.co/Oclg66EqEy — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 31, 2026

Since the end of the 2025 NFL Draft last year, the Cowboys have executed 11 trades. They have acquired George Pickens, Quinnen Williams, Rashan Gary, and Dee Winters. Their trades led to the draft picks of Caleb Downs, Malachi Lawrence, Jaishawn Barham, Devin Moore, and LT Overton this year.

While they lost key pieces like Parsons, Mazi Smith, Osa Odighizuwa, and Solomon Thomas in trades, they have more than made up for it. The Cowboys signed Cobie Durant, Jalen Thompson, and P.J. Locke.

Dallas Cowboys Are Serious About Winning It All in 2026

This has been a Cowboys team that has missed the postseason in each of the last two seasons. Stephen and his father, Jerry Jones, understand they are behind the eight-ball and must go all out.

They have set up the future of the franchise with multiple key pieces on offense and defense. With Dak Prescott, Pickens, and CeeDee Lamb, the offense is in a solid place to be one of the best.

Dallas has focused solely on defense by hiring Christian Parker as defensive coordinator and adding multiple pieces. While the unit has improved this offseason dramatically, they are still a piece or two away from being a lock for the playoffs.

Watch for Stephen and Jerry Jones to stay aggressive before and during the 2o26 season.