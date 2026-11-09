Stephen Jones Called Out Injured Cowboys Starter for Boneheaded Week 9 Penalty

The Dallas Cowboys escaped Indiana with a 27-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9, but it was not smooth for some of it.

Dallas got some nice offensive performances, putting up over 500 yards, while the defense allowed just 271 yards. Still, there were some key moments where the Cowboys nearly lost the game.

CeeDee Lamb missed a touchdown in the end zone with one foot in bounds, and officials called an offensive pass interference penalty on him. That was not the only penalty called on the Cowboys that was considered a massive mistake.

Dallas Cowboys’ Penalty That Almost Hurt Them in Week 9

Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown did not play in Week 9 as he recovers from injuries. Overshown had a really bad moment in the game when he was called for a personal foul for coming on the field to celebrate a big play while in street clothes.

On Monday, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones addressed Overshown’s penalty. Jones was not pleased about it.

“We take full responsibility for that. I know DeMarvion does. I know all our players know the rules. And I just think he got caught up in the moment and not a good look. It’s not a disciplined look. I think all our coaches would certainly, you know, say that. And I’m sure there’s no one better than Deemo at being a team guy and doing everything the right way. That was just a breakdown. And I agree with you, it wasn’t good luck.”

Dallas was called for 14 penalties for 153 yards in the game. Jones knows that can’t happen again.

“We’re certainly not the best at being penalized, but there’s more that— I mean, there are teams in the league who get penalized more, and I don’t think our officials serve on the competition committee are like that. I think they call what they see. I think those were, you know, they were fouls. Some inconsistencies at times, which is just part of the human judgment and one guy’s look versus another guy’s look from week to week. But those were obviously— I think they were correct calls. I’m not saying they weren’t correct, but they’re certainly It goes on a lot, the hand fighting that goes on between a receiver and a coverage player. You know, you see a lot of that and it’s just when does it rise to the level of being a foul? You know, those are tough ones. But, you know, is what it— I mean, we certainly didn’t play a disciplined game yesterday with 15 penalties. We have to be better than that.”

Cowboys Trying to Clean Up Week 9 Mistakes

Sitting at 4-5, the Cowboys have somewhat gotten things back on track, but still have plenty to fix. Once the defense and offense resolve their issues, it’s now undisciplined mistakes.

If the Cowboys can fix the penalties and eliminate them, this team might finally have a chance at the playoffs. They are just 2.5 games behind the New York Giants for first in the NFC East, though, so they are in the race.

Dallas needs to clean things up quickly for their Week 10 showdown against the San Francisco 49ers. A win in that game could completely change how the season plays out.