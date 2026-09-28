Stephen Jones Didn’t Hold Back on Cowboys’ Disastrous Loss to Ravens

Even with a day to sleep on it, not many good vibes are coming out of the DFW area after the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Baltimore Ravens 34-31 in Brazil.

Multiple questionable red-zone decisions on the final drive and a coverage mistake with under seven seconds to go ultimately cost Dallas the game. Plenty of blame and criticism can be spread around.

Maybe the real question should be: how did the Cowboys’ big bosses feel about that game? While there is frustration, it actually wasn’t all as bad as some think.

One of Dallas Cowboys’ Top Bosses Reacts to Ravens Loss

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones made his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, where he reacted to the loss. Jones was honest that things need work, but he is staying optimistic.

“We had every opportunity to win that football game. … I can assure you there’s a lot of things we gotta get better at. I do keep seeing sings of improvement on the defense, obviously still a long ways to go.” “Is it disappointing as hell? Yes, it is. But we got to go back to work. We got to go back to chopping wood.”

Dallas’ offense still gained over 400 yards and finally got the running game going, putting up over 140 yards. The Cowboys’ defense allowed 192 rushing yards in the loss.

Cowboys Need to Step Up in Week 3

The Cowboys are now 1-2 and near the bottom of the NFC East. After their Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders, Dallas is third in the division.

All the focus might actually be on the coaching staff and how they move forward with in-game decisions. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer and defensive coordinator Christian Parker received criticism for their play-calling at the end of the game. Schottenheimer took heat for calling multiple pass plays from inside the five-yard line, while Parker called too relaxed of coverage on the last Ravens pass leading to the field goal.

Now the Cowboys have to learn and adjust before playing the winless Houston Texans. The Texans started last season at 0-3 and finished 12-5, so Dallas can’t overlook them.

Dallas will also have to address the secondary by bringing in talent after more injuries occurred there. Three defensive backs did not play, and Shavon Revel Jr. also got hurt in the contest.

This will be a long week for the team, as they take on all the criticism. How they respond to it will determine whether this is a Cowboys team that can legitimately make the playoffs or miss it for the third straight year.