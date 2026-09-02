Cowboys’ Stephen Jones Got Brutally Honest About Future Dak Prescott Problem

While there’s a lot of attention on what the Dallas Cowboys will do with George Pickens’ contract next offseason, other players also have questions.

Quarterbacks around the NFL constantly see their contracts get renegotiated with extensions or restructures to help the team. The Cowboys addressed that problem with Dak Prescott right before the 2024 season kicked off, signing him to a four-year, $240 million contract extension.

Still, two years later, a lot of quarterbacks have been paid since, so should Prescott be up for a new deal? That might not be on the Cowboys’ radar for now.

Stephen Jones Talks Dak Prescott’s Future Contract Situation With Dallas Cowboys

During his appearance on the DLLS podcast, Cowboys co-owner and COO Stephen Jones was asked about any future contract extension or restructuring with Prescott. Jones admitted that it hasn’t even crossed their minds.

“Yeah, we hadn’t thought a lot about that,” Jones said. “Dak wanted us to improve this defense and improve the guys on the defensive side of the ball. Keep a guy like Quinnen Williams, guys like that. So, certainly hadn’t been on our radar right now, but we always keep things like that. Obviously, Dak’s the heart and soul of this team. He’s the Pied Piper. He’s the leader. He’s the ultimate leader on this team. The great thing he loves is the leadership that we’ve acquired on the defensive side of the ball, because you do need others to help lead. You know, when you got 53 guys and a 17-man practice squad, it’s a lot of men and you need more than one leader. And certainly he feels like we’ve made some huge jumps on the defensive side of the ball to not only have really good football players but to have leaders as well.”

Prescott’s current contract runs through the 2028 season. The cap hit will get bad starting in 2027, with a $76 million hit and $86 million in 2028.

Last year, he completed 67.3% of his passes for 4,552 yards and 30 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. It was the fourth time in his career that he was selected to the Pro Bowl.

Should the Dallas Cowboys Address Dak Prescott’s Contract?

The Cowboys have no choice but to address it next offseason before the new league year starts. That $76 million cap hit is going to be brutal on Dallas.

Looking at players they need to pay, Pickens is at the top of the list. Jones admitted in that same interview that he doesn’t know if they can pay CeeDee Lamb and Pickens at the same time.

Something has to change with Prescott’s contract. He has always been a team player. Prescott will help the Cowboys with whatever they need to make it happen.

It isn’t too alarming to hear that Jones hasn’t thought about it yet. They need to start thinking about it, though, if they want to keep being aggressive with their moves.