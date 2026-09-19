Stephen Jones Sets Honest Expectations for 2026 Version of Cowboys

There were initial thoughts on how the Dallas Cowboys should be in 2026, but after their 28-20 loss to the New York Giants, things seem to have changed a bit.

Dallas is facing heavy criticism of the defense after allowing 394 yards and letting the Giants have the ball for over 36 minutes. The Cowboys’ offense didn’t escape criticism after a slow start and multiple drops by the receivers.

Many people are starting to wonder whether everyone was premature in calling the Cowboys a playoff team. Some within the building have their own thoughts on how they are viewing the 2026 squad.

Dallas Cowboys Share Realistic Expectations for 2026

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones spoke on 105.3 The Fan when asked about his expectations for the team in 2026. Jones shared how the organization views the team.

“I think it’s to really improve every week, that should be the expectation,” Jones said via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “I know they’re gonna set a higher bar for themselves to go faster.” “Certainly I think we can improve. We did do some really good things on the defensive side of the ball in terms of getting the ball out. We just didn’t get it.” “… I do think it’s realistic that we will continue to improve on the defensive side of the ball. I don’t think it’s unrealistic to have high, high expectations for the offensive side.” “… It is one bad performance, but certainly understand we want to be better.”

This is the second straight season the Cowboys lost their season opener on the road against an NFC East team. Last year, the Philadelphia Eagles beat them 24-20, which sparked a 7-9-1 finish.

Dallas Cowboys Looking to Rebound in Week 2

NFL teams that start the season 0-2 have about a 10% chance of making the playoffs. That makes the Cowboys’ Week 2 showdown against the Washington Commanders even more important.

The good news is that the Eagles defeated the Commanders 24-22 in Week 1, so Washington is struggling themselves. That could also mean another team desperate to win will come in ready to play.

Dallas will need their offense and defense to improve from last week. These units have a ton of talent but need time to put it all together.

Time is running out, so they need to make sure they can execute. The Cowboys need to eliminate the small mistakes they made against the Giants and play clean football.

A win in Week 2 would be massive for trying to get back traction in the NFC East race. If Dallas loses to the Commanders, it will put them behind the eight ball and jeopardize their chances of winning a division title.