Stephen Jones Provides Encouraging Injury Update on Cowboys DBs After Win

The Dallas Cowboys got a big win over the Washington Commanders in Week 2, but they still took some tough hits.

Dallas’ secondary suffered two injuries: P.J. Locke and Cobie Durant. Locke suffered a foot injury, while Durant got stepped on and suffered a hamstring injury.

Neither guy returned to the game, leaving some questions about how they health will be moving forward. There is some clarity less than 24 hours after the clock struck zero.

Dallas Cowboys Provide Update on P.J. Locke & Cobie Durant’s Injuries

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones shared an update on Locke and Durant during his appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. The Athletic Cowboys reporter Jon Machota shared Jones’ response to the injury question.

“Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on @1053thefan didn’t have any detailed injury updates on safety P.J. Locke (foot) or CB Cobie Durant (hamstring), but he doesn’t believe either are long-term. Doesn’t think either will be put on injured reserve, which would cause them to miss at least 4 weeks.”

Locke recorded just 1 tackle in the win against the Commanders. Durant also had 1 tackle and added 1 pass deflection.

In two games this season, Locke has 3 tackles. Durant has 3 tackles, 2 pass deflections, and 1 forced fumble.

Cowboys Secondary Might Be Okay After Two Injuries

The Cowboys’ secondary had a rough first week in the loss to the New York Giants after allowing a 79.3% completion percentage, 230 yards, and 3 touchdowns. They played much better against the Commanders, allowing a 65.7% completion percentage, 207 yards, and 2 touchdowns.

Rookie first-round pick Caleb Downs has been the unit’s star so far. Downs has been all over the field and has been moved around by defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

The Cowboys need to improve in the front seven and produce sacks. Their defensive line was shut out against Washington with zero sacks in the win.

Another area of improvement is the defense on third down. They allowed 9-of-11 third downs against the Giants, and then 8-of-14 against the Commanders. This defense has to clean that up and get tougher on those downs.

Dallas at least showed progress on defense. They played much better against Washington and made key stops down the stretch in the second half, allowing just 10 points.

The biggest part of the game was the improved communication, and it showed on the field. This Cowboys defense looked much better than they have in Week 1. That’s something they can build on over the weeks.

Their focus shifts to Brazil, as they take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 action. With Lamar Jackson on the opposite side, the Cowboys will be tested again against a team that could use a win and some momentum themselves after their Week 2 loss.