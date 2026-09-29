Stephen Jones Pulled the Curtain Back on Cowboys Conversation After Ravens Loss

The conversations about the Dallas Cowboys‘ 34-31 last-second loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil won’t die out anytime soon.

Many people criticized the coaching staff’s decisions, including play-calling and late-game penalties. It was a clock-management disaster that will be talked about for a while. Allowing 193 yards on the ground and one critical turnover in the second half didn’t help things either.

Even with that, other serious conversations about the franchise could affect its future. These could shape what the team does next, with moves still needed.

Dallas Cowboys’ Conversations Being Had About the Future

During his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones talked about all things regarding the game. Jones shared insights from a conversation with his father, Jerry Jones, about the team’s state.

“We talked about all of the critical points in the game,” Jones said via Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris. “We had 3 or 4 hours there just talking about all the things we can do and need to do to be better.”

Rumors suggest the Cowboys have called about Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in a trade. Other players have also been linked to the Cowboys, including free agent corner Adoree’ Jackson.

Could the Cowboys Make Some Quick Future Moves Soon?

The Cowboys could use any help they can get after the past three weeks. While both sides have issues, the defense remains the biggest problem. They have gaps in many areas right now.

Dallas’ defense is currently ranked 30th in total defense, allowing 387 yards per game. They are also 31st in rush defense, allowing 179.7 yards per game, and 25th in scoring defense, surrendering 27.3 points per game.

Many of the issues come down to the secondary, which is banged up right now. They went into the Ravens game down three defensive backs and then lost Shavon Revel Jr. as well.

Adding someone like Porter or Jackson would be an obvious boost to a defense that really needs the help. Porter would be the more impactful addition since he is a CB1 in the NFL. Jackson is solid and knows defensive coordinator Christian Parker’s scheme since the two were together with the Philadelphia Eagles last year.

Still, they can’t let the cornerback position go without something being done. Porter, Jackson, or literally anyone could be an upgrade for what they have now. Expect the Cowboys to be aggressive over the next few weeks to stay in the playoff conversation.

The franchise has little time to fix some of its biggest issues, so it needs to get it figured out quickly. They face the Houston Texans in Week 4. Despite the 0-3 start, they did the same thing last year, finishing 12-5 and winning the division, so anything can happen.