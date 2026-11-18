The Dallas Cowboys made official the move that had been in the wind for the past two days around The Star–the demotion of defensive coordinator Christian Parker following the 46-40 loss to the 49ers in which Parker’s defense yielded 584 yards, a team record at AT&T Stadium. Parker will remain the defensive coordinator, but, Schottenheimer said, will have play-calling duties transferred to veteran coach Mike Pettine, who was brought in as a special advisor last month.

Schottenheimer, though, said he still backs Parker as he sticks with the Cowboys as DC and does not think the demotion means Parker won’t be back in Dallas in the future.

He said (via Nick Harris of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram): “I want to clarify a couple of things right off the bat. Christian Parker is still our defensive coordinator and he is still a critical piece of what we’re trying to do as we search for answers and solutions. I think he has an incredibly bright future, not just this year, but beyond with us.”

Cowboys Were ‘Upfront’ With Players

Schottenheimer said he talked to Parker on Monday and made the decision on Tuesday morning, then told the Cowboys as a team what was happening.

Schottenheimer continued: “I think Christian is an incredibly strong and committed man who wants to get it right. I love that we can have the honest conversations. At the end of the day, this decision was made because I think it gives us the best chance to win. CP understands the decision that was made, and he wants to help us beat the Titans.”

As for what he told the Cowboys players, Schottenheimer said: “I was upfront and honest with them. Like I said to you guys, Christian Parker is a huge part of what we’re trying to build here. And he is our defensive coordinator, he is our leader and he is not changing any of those things, but that I do feel that in the best interest of winning that [Pettine] calling the game is going to help us get to where we want to get to.”

The Cowboys play the Titans at 1 p.m. ET at home this Sunday.