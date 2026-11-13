Cowboys Beloved Ex-Teammate Ready for ‘Fireworks’ in Week 10 Revenge Game

The Dallas Cowboys recognized last spring that with the change in defensive philosophy under new coordinator Christian Parker, there might not be a place much longer for defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa. Parker had spoken about his excitement for working with Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams on the interior of the defense, but had been relatively quiet about Odighizuwa. So, when the opportunity to pick up a third-round pick for Odighizuwa arose, the Cowboys took it.

Odighizuwa was not happy about the deal at first. In an appearance on “The Richard Sherman Podcast,” Odighizuwa said Cowboys vs. 49ers was an NFL “dartboard” game for both sides, but for him, with the teams facing off this Sunday, “I just take down the picture and I put up the other picture, and I’m on the other side of it.

Sherman suggested there would be “fireworks,” and Odighizuwa said, “For sure.”

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Cowboys Missing Osa Odighizuwa

Now the game is upon us, and clearly, Odighizuwa was the real winner. The 49ers are 7-1 facing the struggling 4-5 Cowboys. In Dallas, there is some lament over having lost a presence like Odighizuwa.

Said defensive lineman Kenny Clark, who was traded to the Cowboys in 2025 (via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram): “He opened the door for me and welcomed me with open arms. From when I first got here, I always just knew him because I played with his older brother [at UCLA]. Finally getting that chance to be with Osa, play with Osa, he’s a great leader and great player. He’s explosive, a hell of a rusher. He does all the right things, great in the community. Great guy, I have a lot of respect for him, for sure.”

And coach Brian Schottenheimer: “I actually checked on Osa the other day with the anniversary of Marshawn (Kneeland) and he’s doing great. I look forward to seeing him. But when you watch him play, he’s Osa.”

Dak Prescott is looking forward to Sunday: ““He’s the same guy that was here,” Presoctt said. “He’s flying around, the motor is at a thousand, and that shows up. He’s not quitting on a play. I’m sure he’s going to want to get a sack on me, but he’s a guy that does everything the right way. Loved his teammates. I’m excited to see him on Sunday.”

Cowboys-49ers kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium.