Cowboys Sign Veteran Tight End to $18 Million Contract Extension

The Dallas Cowboys have seen enough of tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford over his 1st 2 seasons. They realize that, moving forward, their future is best served with him around.

“Congrats Brevyn Spann-Ford agreeing to a 3 year extension with the Dallas Cowboys,” Spann-Ford’s agent, Mike McCartney, wrote on his official X account on Thursday night.

“Cowboys TE Brevyn Spann-Ford reached agreement today on a three-year contract extension with Dallas, per his agent,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account.

“Cowboys TE Brevyn Spann-Ford’s contract extension is for three years, $18 million with $12.075 million guaranteed,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account. “Spann-Ford, an undrafted free agent in 2024, was likely set for a restricted free agent tender this offseason. Now under contract through 2029.”

Spann-Ford, 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds, signed with the Cowboys after going undrafted in 2024, and he hasn’t looked back.

“I’ll never forget this feeling,” Spann-Ford wrote on his official X account after he went undrafted. “Right back to work.”

Brevyn Spann-Ford Received Lofty Offseason Praise

The Athletic’s Jon Machota singled out Spann-Ford for praise in his post-free agency roster breakdown.

“This is considered to be a good tight end draft,” Machota wrote in March. “However, the Cowboys aren’t expected to go in that direction. It would not be a surprise to see them enter the season with this group. Spann-Ford is the most intriguing. He seems to have just scratched the surface with his potential as a blocker and pass catcher.”

Went Undrafted Despite Elite Measurables

It’s kind of hard to believe now that Spann-Ford wasn’t selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Not only did he have 90 receptions for 1,032 yards and 5 touchdowns over his final 3 seasons at the University of Minnesota, but he also played in the Senior Bowl and ran the 40-yard dash in an impressive 4.77 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine.

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Spann-Ford has played in every regular-season game the last 2 seasons — 34 consecutive games — with 18 receptions for 178 yards on just 27 targets. He also made his first 5 career starts in 2025 and scored his 1st career touchdown in a 24-21 comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12.