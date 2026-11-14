Cowboys Sign Former Lions Draft Pick to Active Roster

The Dallas Cowboys are having to make roster moves at tight end as Pro Bowler Jake Ferguson remains sidelined with an injury.

“Cowboys are elevating tight end James Mitchell to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s game vs San Francisco, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account on Saturday.

“Cowboys transactions: Placed RB Tyler Goodson on injured reserve, Waived OLB Tyrus Wheat, Activated DT Jonathan Bullard from IR/DTR, Signed TE James Mitchell to the active roster from the practice squad,” Cowboys reporter Tommy Yarish wrote on his official X account. “Elevated RB Israel Abanikanda and CB Derion Kendrick from the practice squad.”

James Mitchell Drafted by Detroit Lions in 2022

Mitchell, 6-foot-4 and 249 pounds, was a 5th-round pick (No. 177 overall) by the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech.

He played three seasons for the Lions before playing for the Carolina Panthers in 2025.

Mitchell has played in the Cowboys’ last two games — a loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 and a win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9. He scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery in the end zone against the Cardinals.

Nicknamed ‘The Governor’ at Virginia Tech

Mitchell was nicknamed “The Governor” for his popularity while playing at Virginia Tech, where he had 26 receptions for 435 yards and 4 touchdowns as a junior.

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein correctly predicted Mitchell would be a 5th-round pick.

“Mitchell has the foot agility and athleticism to separate on a regular basis if he can tighten up his route running and play closer to his top speed,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “He’s capable of attacking the seams and is talented with the ball in his hands when he has run-after-catch opportunities. As a run blocker, Mitchell puts in adequate effort but his man ends up near the action or making a play on too many snaps. He has the size to play in-line but might be best suited in a role as a pass-catching H-back.”