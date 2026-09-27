CBS Expected to Cut Ties With Tony Romo Amid Career News: Report

Tony Romo’s future at CBS continues to be in doubt as the network has yet to reveal the network’s long-term plans for the Dallas Cowboys legend. Prior to the NFL season, Romo announced his plans to temporarily step away from the booth to focus on his health.

Following his July arrest, Romo revealed that he had become reliant on alcohol as the former NFL quarterback attempted to stop taking medications.

Did CBS fire Romo following his arrest?

CBS did not fire Romo, but it remains to be seen if the NFL legend will ever return to the broadcast booth for the network. Romo was placed on leave prior to announcing his plans to step away from announcing.

Former star pass rusher JJ Watt has replaced Romo alongside Jim Nantz to call CBS’ marquee NFL game each week to start the season. The move feels more permanent than temporary.

CBS announced the announcer pairings through the NFL Week 3 schedule, and Romo is not listed for any of the games.

Notably, Romo is not announcing the Ravens-Cowboys game in Rio alongside Nantz as part of his extended absence.

Here’s what we know about Romo’s future.

CBS Announced That Tony Romo Is Not Scheduled to Return Through NFL Week 3, Including Ravens-Cowboys Game

We know that Romo will miss the first month of the NFL season with signs pointing to the former quarterback’s absence extending even longer.

“CBS has said nothing more about the status of No. 1 NFL analyst Tony Romo since CBS placed him on leave, with a one-sentence press release,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote in a September 14, story titled, “CBS announces next two weeks of broadcasters, with no Tony Romo.”

“On Monday, CBS confirmed that Romo’s leave won’t be ending before Week 4. CBS has announced the broadcast teams for Week 2 and Week 3,” Florio added.

“The top team continues to consist of Jim Nantz and J.J. Watt. That includes the Ravens-Cowboys game to be played in Brazil.”

CBS Likely to Cut Ties With Tony Romo Amid Massive $72 Million Contract: Insider

The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported that Romo has an additional four years and $72 million remaining on his current contract with CBS. Yet, Romo’s return to CBS remains in doubt as the network could look for a way out of his expensive deal.

“Maybe the two sides can come together and find a solution,” Marchand detailed in a September 9, article titled, “Is Tony Romo coming back to CBS this season? Plus 6 more must-know NFL TV storylines.

“Having Eagle, the master of getting the most out of his partners, try and resuscitate Romo’s career in the No. 2 role is intriguing, though unlikely. The idea of returning Romo to the No. 1 team seems far-fetched at the moment,” Marchand added.

“What feels on the horizon is the use of the morals clause and other language in Romo’s contract to try to reach a settlement on the final $72 million on his contract. It could end up in a legal fight to determine how much Romo will receive to leave.”

Tony Romo Released a Statement Following Arrest Revealing ‘Over-Reliance on Alcohol’

Amid his absence, Romo released a lengthy statement opening up on his arrest and plans to step away from CBS. If things end with CBS, it remains to be seen if Romo could look to continue his media career elsewhere.

“Multiple back surgeries ended my career earlier than I expected and left me with constant, debilitating pain,” Romo said in a September 1, statement. “That pain led to a dependence on pain medication, and my efforts to get off those medications led to an over-reliance on alcohol.

“… I am working closely with a team of doctors to address my health and make the necessary changes. I am deeply grateful for the support of my family, my friends, and the NFL community including players, coaches, and owners,” Romo added.

“Your encouragement has meant more to me than you know. As I turn my attention to my health, my family, and, in time, my return to CBS, I kindly ask for privacy during this period.”