Tony Romo CBS: Did Ex-Cowboys QB Get Fired After Arrest? Is Star Coming Back?

NFL fans may be surprised not to hear Tony Romo’s voice during CBS’ marquee game between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. Romo is normally calling the top NFL game on CBS each week alongside Jim Nance.

While Romo has not technically been fired, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is being replaced, at least temporarily, by former NFL star JJ Watt. It is unclear if this a permanent move, but Watt will be in the booth with Nance during Romo’s absence.

Romo was initially placed on leave following his July arrest for suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Neither CBS or Romo have revealed a specific timeline for when or if the legend will return to the booth.

Here’s what you need to know about Romo’s future.

Did CBS Fire Tony Romo After His Arrest?

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Romo released a statement on September 1, revealing his plans to focus on his health. The former Cowboys star admitted to an “over-reliance on alcohol” as Romo attempted to get off pain medications.

In the statement, Romo does reference a potential “return to CBS.”

“This morning, I faced a recent personal failure by pleading no contest to a civil offense for OWI in Wisconsin,” Romo said in the statement. “I own this completely.

“Multiple back surgeries ended my career earlier than I expected and left me with constant, debilitating pain. That pain led to a dependence on pain medication, and my efforts to get off those medications led to an over-reliance on alcohol,” Romo added.

“… I am working closely with a team of doctors to address my health and make the necessary changes. I am deeply grateful for the support of my family, my friends, and the NFL community including players, coaches, and owners. Your encouragement has meant more to me than you know. As I turn my attention to my health, my family, and, in time, my return to CBS, I kindly ask for privacy during this period.”

CBS May Permanently Cut Ties With Tony Romo and Replace With JJ Watt: Report

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The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported that Romo still has four years and $72 million remaining on his current contract with CBS. Prior to the arrest, CBS had concerns about the level of work Romo was putting into the job, per Marchand.

The arrest could prompt CBS to permanently cut ties with Romo.

“Romo, 46, is not known as the most diligent worker,” Marchand wrote in a September 9, story titled, “Is Tony Romo coming back to CBS this season? Plus 6 more must-know NFL TV storylines.” “CBS has tried to coerce him to put more time into the broadcasting craft. And so the public will focus on just the arrest, but the entire history of the CBS/Romo relationship matters.

“… What feels on the horizon is the use of the morals clause and other language in Romo’s contract to try to reach a settlement on the final $72 million on his contract. It could end up in a legal fight to determine how much Romo will receive to leave.”