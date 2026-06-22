Cowboys Named Top Trade Destination for NFL All-Pro Edge Rusher

The Dallas Cowboys might not be done tinkering with their roster. In this case, they might be saving the biggest and boldest move for last.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named the Cowboys as the top trade destination for NFL All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby following mandatory minicamps and just 1 month out from the start of training camp.

The price for Crosby remains perilously high. Bleacher Report predicts it would cost the Cowboys a 2027 1st-round pick and a 2028 1st-round pick. That was the price the Baltimore Ravens were willing to pay for Crosby in March before backing out over a failed physical.

“The Raiders appear to be perfectly content hanging onto Crosby after his trade to the Baltimore Ravens was voided by a failed physical,” Knox wrote on June 22. ” … however, this doesn’t mean that the Raiders won’t again consider dealing the 28-year-old or that other teams shouldn’t come calling. Any team interested in adding Crosby would, of course, have to be comfortable with his medical situation. It would probably also need to match Baltimore’s offer of two first-round picks.”

The Cowboys have an extra 1st round pick to spare in 2027, thanks to a trade with the Green Bay Packers, but might be hesitant to give up their only 2028 1st-round pick in exchange for Crosby.

Instead, the Cowboys might work out a deal that includes a 2027 1st round pick, a 2027 3rd round pick, and edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, who was a 2025 2nd round pick.

Ravens-Raiders Trade Called Off Over Failed Physical

The Ravens and Raiders shook up the NFL when news of the trade for Crosby broke on March 6, then really turned things on its head just 4 days later when they called off the trade.

“The Baltimore Ravens have backed out of our trade agreement for Maxx Crosby,” the Raiders said in a statement shared to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter’s official X account on March 10. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

Crosby signed a 3-year, $106.5 million contract extension before the 2025 season.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, it was a medical issue that led to the trade being called off — a medical issue the Ravens were well aware of before agreeing to the deal.

“Maxx Crosby had surgery to repair his meniscus right around the end of the season, and meniscus recoveries take 3-4 months,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said after the news broke on Tuesday night. ” … it appears the Ravens are just not comfortable with what they found during the medical exams for Maxx Crosby, so now the trade is off.”

Cowboys Still Don’t Have Elite Edge Rusher

While the Cowboys have re-shaped the position this offseason in many ways, they still don’t have an elite edge rusher on the roster.

As of right now, the Cowboys’ approach under 1st-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker seems more like “by committee” than anything else after the Cowboys finished 30th out of 32 NFL teams in total defense in 2025 on the way to a 7-9-1 record.

Dallas made a trade with the Green Bay Packers for a possible starter with former 1st round pick Rashan Gary, then added some more talent by using the 2nd of their 1st round picks on UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence at No. 23 overall.

Those 2, in a rotation along with returners like Ezeiruaku and James Houston, seem to be the best option right now.