Dallas Cowboys WR Trade Buzz Expands Beyond George Pickens

The Dallas Cowboys have been involved in the NFL rumor mill all offseason long. Many of those rumors have had to do with wide receiver George Pickens.

Pickens remains on the roster as the 2026 season continues to draw closer. There is still no long-term resolution with him and the trade rumors have continued swirling.

With that being said, new trade buzz has popped up for the Cowboys. A trade suggestion has been made that would see Dallas trade a wide receiver not named Pickens.

Keeping that in mind, let’s dive in and take a look at the trade proposal and what it would mean for the Cowboys if they were to make this kind of move.

Cowboys Linked to Trading Wide Receiver Ryan Flournoy

FanSided’s Jake Beckman has come up with a trade idea between Dallas and the New York Jets. His idea would see the Cowboys trade 26-year-old wide receiver Ryan Flournoy to the Jets.

He doesn’t offer any idea of what Dallas would get in exchange, but a mid-to-late-round pick would likely be the price tag.

“However, if they did have to make a trade, they should try to get a wide receiver who’s got some blocking chops, like Ryan Flournoy, the six-foot-one-inch, 200-pounder in Dallas,” Beckman wrote. “He’s not going to break the bank or anything like that, but he’ll add something the Jets could use.”

Flournoy is not a name that has come up in trade rumors surrounding the Cowboys this offseason. However, if they are looking to make a move but don’t want to ship Pickens out of town, Flournoy could be the next best option.

Who Is Ryan Flournoy & What Does He Bring to the Field?

Originally drafted by the Cowboys with the No. 216 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Flournoy has worked his way into a role with the team. He is entering his third season in the league.

Last season with Dallas, the young wideout played in 16 regular season games. He caught 40 passes for 475 yards and four touchdowns.

Flournoy will not be mistaken for an NFL star. However, he has proven himself capable of playing a role. With a bigger role, he could produce much bigger numbers.

Jerry Jones has never been scared to make moves. Pickens could end up being traded, but Flournoy would also make sense as a trade candidate if the right offer is made.

Expect to continue hearing rumors and speculation about the Cowboys as the season draws closer. They are solely focused on getting back into Super Bowl contention and will stop at nothing when it comes to pushing towards that goal.