Cowboys Trade Pitch Swaps CeeDee Lamb for Chargers’ 24-Year-Old Receiver

If push comes to shove, the Dallas Cowboys could find themselves in a scenario where they could benefit from trading CeeDee Lamb.

Although Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones has ruled out the idea of trading Lamb — he says there’s “zero thought process” of trading the star receiver — Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton proposes a trade that would see Dallas trade the three-time Pro Bowl receiver to the Los Angeles Chargers for wideout Joshua Palmer and 2025 first and third-round picks. Moton argues the case for why the potential trade would benefit the Cowboys.

“Obviously, Palmer is nowhere near Lamb on the wide receiver hierarchy, but he may have some upside in a bigger role,” writes Moton. “Herbert and Lamb could become one of the league’s best quarterback-receiver duos. Dallas would lose its go-to playmaker in the passing offense, but it would acquire an experienced 24-year-old wide receiver who can help them right away.”

Why Cowboys Could Benefit From Potential Joshua Palmer Trade

The 24-year-old Palmer has been a consistent receiving weapon of Justin Herbert and the Chargers since he was selected with a third-round draft pick back in 2021. Palmer was limited to just 10 games and six starts last season due to a knee injury, but produced 38 receptions for 581 receiving yards and two touchdowns for a career-high 58.1 receiving yards per game and 9.5 yards per target.

During the season prior, Palmer produced 72 receptions (on 107 targets) for 769 receiving yards and three touchdowns, ranking second on the team in receptions, targets and receiving yards.

However, unlike in previous seasons where Palmer was clearly a secondary weapon to starters Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, the 6-foot-1 receiver will step into the leading role with the departures of both of those aforementioned receivers. The Chargers are lacking proven and experienced receivers, with rookie Ladd McConkey and DJ Chark Jr. — he hasn’t produced more than 600 receiving yards in a season since 2020 — rounding out the depth chart as the other starters.

This is where if push comes to shove when it pertains to negotiations with Lamb, the Cowboys could reap the benefits of a potential trade involving the star receiver. Outside of acquiring a young, promising receiver in Palmer, Dallas could acquire high draft capital as Moton proposes. The Chargers are desperate for a star wide receiver to pair alongside star quarterback Herbert. To top things off, expectations will be high with new head coach Jim Harbaugh now in the fold.

Why Chargers Would Benefit From Potential CeeDee Lamb Trade

The Chargers feature a plethora of cap space, something that is key considering Lamb will likely be seeking a deal similar to the one — $35 million per year across four seasons for a total of $140 million — that Justin Jefferson received from the Minnesota Vikings. As Spotrac notes, Lamb’s projected market value is $34.0 million per year across four seasons for a total of just over $136 million.

“The Chargers have $20.7 million in cap space this year and a projected $43 million next year,” writes Moton. “After parting ways with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, the front office should use a significant portion of its resources to rebuild the receiver room.”

As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports (per RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys) reports, it’s a matter of “when” the Cowboys decide to get a deal done with Lamb.

“@RapSheet on NFL Network on CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys: It’s really just a matter of the Dallas Cowboys getting to where CeeDee Lamb needs it to be, getting the kind of substantial deal that one of the best receivers in the NFL get. It’s just a matter of when the Dallas Cowboys decide to do it.”

While the Cowboys reiterate that Lamb isn’t going anywhere, if Dallas doesn’t come to an agreement with their star receiver, they won’t have any shortage of options on the trade market.