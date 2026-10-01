Cowboys Trade Condition in Joey Porter Deal Revealed

The Dallas Cowboys got aggressive this week and pulled off a much-needed trade for defensive help, sending out two NFL draft picks to bring in disgruntled star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. from the Steelers, the third major trade between the two franchises (Broderick Jones, George Pickens) in the last 18 months.

As it stands, the Cowboys project to send a 2027 sixth-rounder (belonging to the Steelers originally) and a 2028 second-rounder to Pittsburgh for Porter, who could potentially be on the field for the Cowboys on Sunday against the Texans in Week 4. That is relatively light compensation for Porter, who has not made a Pro Bowl but is considered one of the better man-coverage players at his position. He is seeking a top-of-the-market contract, and was not making progress on talks with the Steelers, which is why he has been seeking a trade.

Cowboys Need at Least 2 Games From Joey Porter

As for the compensation, it turns out that there is a stipulation that could change things for the Cowboys. Porter actually has to get on the field for at least two games this season.

From Todd Archer of ESPN: “Per source, there is a condition on the 2027 6th rounder the Steelers would receive from the Cowboys in this trade. Porter needs to be on the gameday roster for two games for the pick to go through. Theoretically that could be met by next Thursday if he plays Sunday against the Texans and on the short week vs. Tampa Bay.”

The Cowboys are expecting Porter, who has been out with a back issue, to arrive at The Star on Thursday morning.