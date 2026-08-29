Dallas Cowboys Trade With Steelers for Former 1st-Round Pick

The Dallas Cowboys jumped into the mix of NFL moves on Saturday by obtaining a former 1st-round pick from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Trade: the Steelers are sending 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones to the Dallas Cowboys, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Saturday.

Jones, a 6-foot-5 and 314-pound offensive tackle, was the No. 14 overall pick by the Steelers in the 2023 NFL Draft and signed him to a 4-year, $16.6 million contract.

“The Cowboys are sending third- and sixth-round picks to the Steelers for a fourth-rounder and OT Broderick Jones, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “Was odd man out in Pittsburgh after neck injury and welcomed a fresh start. He gets one in Dallas.”

“As it stands the tackles on the Cowboys roster: Tyler Guyton, Drew Shelton, Terence Steele, Marcellus Johnson, Nate Thomas and now Broderick Jones,” Dallas Morning News Cowboys reporter Calvin Watkins wrote on X.

“Cowboys have been searching for swing tackle help, but this might also give them competition at RT with Terence Steele,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote on X.

Jones Drew Lofty Comparison Before Draft

Jones drew some lofty comparisons before the 2023 NFL Draft after helping lead the University of Georgia to consecutive national championships in 2021 and 2022.

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein compared Jones to New York Giants offensive tackle and NFL All-Pro Andrew Thomas in his pre-draft evaluation.

“Ultra-athletic tackle prospect with the size, length and potential to develop into a plus starter on the left side,” Zierlein wrote. “Jones’ frame and technique both are in the developmental phase. His entry into block fits can be a little disjointed. He needs to improve his punch accuracy and timing to make the most of his length in pass protection. Jones is very talented at working into space and landing a block to help spring the running game. He has the nimble feet to mirror or recover against the rush. Jones isn’t a finished product, but the physical and athletic gifts allow for a projection as a good, long-time starter.”

Under Fire After Disastrous Season Opener

Jones was a full-time starter in each of his 1st 3 seasons with the Steelers, but things went super-duper sideways in the 2025 regular-season opener when he gave up 3 sacks on quarterback Aaron Rodgers … against the New York Jets.

The Steelers had Jones for just 11 games in 2025 after he was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a neck injury suffered against the Chicago Bears.

The Steelers declined the $19 million option on Jones’ contract in April, clearing the way for a trade.