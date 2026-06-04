Cowboys Potential Trade for Maxx Crosby ‘Could Get Interesting Again’

For the better part of 10 days in late February and early March, there was no topic hotter than what appeared to be an impending acquisition by the Dallas Cowboys of Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby. The Cowboys were willing to deal off one first-round pick in 2026 (No. 12 overall) and a third-rounder in 2027, or No. 20 overall and a 2027 second-rounder. There was also a package with a first-rounder and Osa Odighizuwa.

But we know what happened from there. The Ravens swooped in with a package of two firsts and won the Crosby bidding, looked at his medicals, and changed their minds, rescinding the trade and sending Crosby back to the Raiders. The Cowboys got Rashan Gary instead and did not revisit the Crosby deal.

At least, they’ve not done so yet. That could change, though it is not likely to change this offseason. But once the season gets rolling and we get near the NFL trade deadline in November? That’s a different story.

Maxx Crosby an ‘Early Trade Deadline Candidate’

The Cowboys were listed among the teams with potential interest in Crosby, by ESPN on Thursday morning. The site was looking ahead to potential trade targets at the NFL deadline in an admittedly early projection. But Crosby was tabbed as a player who is an, “Early trade deadline candidate to move,” and the Cowboys were listed as a potential suitor.

ESPN insider Dan Graziano noted that Crosby is guaranteed $59 million over the next two seasons–the Raiders signed him quickly to an extension to years ago, before prices on edge rushers spiked (Cowboys should take note). But consider the production: He was not 100% healthy last year and still recorded 10.0 sacks and 28 tackles for a loss in 15 games. He logged 14.5 sacks when fully healthy in 2023.

Cowboys Among the Potential Suitors for Maxx Crosby

Graziano wrote of Crosby: “That isn’t a bad number for a player of Crosby’s caliber, but he turns 29 in August, and it remains to be seen what he looks like coming off a knee injury that was bad enough to kill a trade. I wouldn’t expect Crosby trade talk to heat up again until he gets on a field and shows he’s healthy. …

“If he’s going to get traded at all, we’re probably looking at something in-season ahead of the deadline. If a team such as the Cowboys, Bills, Bears or Patriots finds itself in contention and in need of an impact pass rusher, things could get interesting here again.”

Certainly, that would be welcomed by Cowboys backers, especially after watching the Rams pull off a blockbuster for star Myles Garrett.

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Cowboys Made a Major Deadline Trade in 2025

Now, certainly, Cowboys fans might be weary of hearing all the different players the Cowboys could be acquiring this offseason, especially because they actually acquired very few of them. Now only did they bow out on Crosby, but they could not get linebackers Devin Lloyd, Nakobe Dean or Quay Walker, and inquiries on the likes of Jordyn Brooks and Azeez Al-Shaair led nowhere.

But owner and GM Jerry Jones does love a deadline trade. Remember, he pulled off one of the biggest of the deadline last year when he sent out a first-round pick in 2027 to get Quinnen Williams, who could be a foundational piece of the defense, if this unit gets itself turned around.

If the Cowboys survive a tough early schedule and are in contention in late October, then just maybe things do get interesting again.