Fans Go Crazy Over Cowboys Trading for ‘Bench Warmer’ 6-Foot-2 Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys made a move at the NFL trade deadline, but it is not the deal most fans wanted. During his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones teased the idea that the franchise was on the verge of acquiring a wide receiver who the team liked dating back to the NFL draft.

Fans began speculating on some of the big names who have been floated in NFL trade rumors like Cooper Kupp, Courtland Sutton and Mike Williams. Instead, the Cowboys are acquiring wide receiver Jonathan Mingo from the Carolina Panthers.

“Trade! The Cowboys are acquiring WR Jonathan Mingo and a 2025 seventh-round pick from the Panthers for a 2025 fourth-round pick, per sources,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported in a series of November 5, 2024, messages on X. “…Jonathan Mingo ran a 4.46 40-yard dash with a 39.5-inch vertical leap and 10-9 broad jump at 6-2, 220 pounds at the 2023 combine. Traits for Dallas to develop, and a chance to contribute sooner than later.”

Athlon Sports’ Mike Fisher is among those who is critical of the move. The analyst criticized Dallas for trading a fourth rounder in the deal for a “bench warmer” receiver.

“Jonathan Mingo is your Cowboys trade get that #JerryJones is so excited about,” Fisher said on X on November 5. “6-2, 220 panthers bench-warmer w 12 catches. (former second-round pick however.)”

NFL Fans Are Calling Out the Cowboys & Jerry Jones for the Trade

Play

Fans took to social media to criticize the Cowboys for the modest move. Jones has drawn criticism for his previous “all-in” comments given the team’s lack of moves this past offseason.

“Horrible move by Jerry Jones,” one fan posted.

“SELL THE TEAM JERRY,” another person reacted.

“Congrats to Dan Morgan on fleecing Jerry,” a fan noted.

“How did we get a 4th for him 😭,” a Panthers fan wondered.

“The Dallas Cowboys gave up more to get Jonathan Mingo than the Kansas City Chiefs did to get DeAndre Hopkins,” NFL analyst Robert Griffin III pointed out. “Lord have mercy.”

What You Need to Know About New Cowboys WR Jonathan Mingo

https://twitter.com/CuentosVaqueros/status/1853816827786211537/

There may be skepticism about the move, but here is why Cowboys fans can hold out some hope. Mingo is just 23 years old and has been stuck in a bad Panthers offense for his two NFL seasons.

Carolina selected Mingo in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft with the No. 39 pick. Mingo had 43 receptions for 418 yards in 15 appearances (including 14 starts) in 2023.

The wideout has just 12 catches for 121 yards and no touchdowns through nine games in 2024. Mingo is still searching for his first receiving touchdown during his NFL career.

The newest Cowboys receiver put up solid athletic numbers heading into the 2023 NFL draft, running a 4.46-second 40 time along with a 39.5″ vertical jump. Mingo has good size at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds. Heading into the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared Mingo to three-time Pro Bowl receiver Anquan Boldin.

“Big, strong slot receiver possessing the mental and physical toughness to outperform his speed limitations,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile of Mingo. “The career production is nothing special, but it’s clear he’s put time and effort into his craft. He runs crisp, well-paced routes and ramps up his focus when it’s time to go get the football.

“A lack of separation burst and long speed could make for more contested catches, but he has the body type and willingness for that work. Mingo can get tough yards after the catch and is an above-average blocker. He has the skill level and demeanor to become a starting slot receiver for teams using 11 personnel (three WRs) as their base offense.”